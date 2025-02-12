PWA Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Seeks More Support

Share

Pro Wrestling Africa, has announced the celebration of its 10th anniversary with the association seeking more support from corporate organisations and wealthy individuals to help them develop the sport within Africa and the world.

Speaking during a press conference recently in Lagos, the Secretary General of the body, Olusesan Olukoya, noted that since the formation of the continental body on February 4, 2015, in Yaoundé, Cameroon, it has taken some giant strides in organising wrestling championships in some African countries.

”The independent pro wrestling promoting outfit was officially set up on the 4th February 2015 in Yaoundé, Cameroon after a continental Pro Wrestling Summit of some stakeholders and representatives from Nigeria, Mali, Benin Republic, Congo DR, Egypt, Ghana, Central African Republic and Cameroon, the host nation, with the sole aim of advancing, promoting and rebuilding the mats man game in the African continent to what is obtainable in other parts of the wrestling world,” he said.

“In line with the corporate objectives of the organisation, the body has organised many pro wrestling tournaments in Cameroon, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Ghana since inception and has also established pro wrestling Federations in Benin Republic and Togo.

“It’s on record that PWA promoted the first ever noted African wrestling heavyweight championship in Yaoundé, Cameroon tagged the ‘Battle of Yaoundé’ in September 2015 and many notable championships have followed that epic making debut championship.

“We have also taken our talents to Denmark, France, Belgium and the USA while we hope to hold a series of championships locally and internationally thus showcasing the abundant talents we have in the African continent to the pro wrestling world.”

Olukoya, while announcing that 22 African wrestling organizations are currently under the auspices of PWA, said they hope to spread the sport to other African countries.

Also speaking, Chairperson of Doors Youth Empowerment Initiative, Barrister Mrs. Efunronke Koku expressed happiness with the achievements of PWA within a decade of its formation just as she harped on the need for corporate Nigeria to identify with the sports.

Share

Please follow and like us: