PWA Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Seeks More Support

The Pro Wrestling Africa has announced the celebration of its 10th anniversary with the association seeking more support from corporate organisations and wealthy individuals to help them develop the sport within Africa and the world.

Speaking during a press conference recently in Lagos, the Secretary General of the body, Olusesan Olukoya, noted that since the formation of the continental body on February 4, 2015, in Yaoundé, Cameroon, it has taken some giant strides in organising wrestling championships in some African countries.

”The independent pro wrestling promoting out – fit was officially set up on the 4th February 2015 in Yaoundé, Cameroon after a continental Pro Wrestling Summit of some stakeholders and representatives from Nigeria, Mali, Benin Republic, Congo DR, Egypt, Ghana.

