New Telegraph

February 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. PWA Celebrates 10th…

PWA Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Seeks More Support

The Pro Wrestling Africa has announced the celebration of its 10th anniversary with the association seeking more support from corporate organisations and wealthy individuals to help them develop the sport within Africa and the world.

Speaking during a press conference recently in Lagos, the Secretary General of the body, Olusesan Olukoya, noted that since the formation of the continental body on February 4, 2015, in Yaoundé, Cameroon, it has taken some giant strides in organising wrestling championships in some African countries.

”The independent pro wrestling promoting out – fit was officially set up on the 4th February 2015 in Yaoundé, Cameroon after a continental Pro Wrestling Summit of some stakeholders and representatives from Nigeria, Mali, Benin Republic, Congo DR, Egypt, Ghana.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Illegal Miners Should Be Treated Same Way as Oil Thieves –Oshiomhole
Read Next

Ogoni Crisis: Concerns Over Fresh Demands by Stakeholders
Share
Copy Link
×