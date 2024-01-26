PWA Board Member Congratulates Gov Aliyu Over S’Court Victory

A board member of the Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA), Alhaji Aliyu Sahabi ‘Yar-Abva has congratulated the State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Alhaji ‘Yar-Abba, who was the immediate past Chairman of the State Chapter of the National Association of Bureau De Change (BDC) operators said that the governor’s victory at the apex court is worthy of cheerful celebrations.

‘Yar-Abba, a top-notch stalwart of the ruling APC in the state opined that the tripartite victories of the governor at the Tribunal, Appeal and Supreme Courts were a testament to his unwavering commitment to take the state to greater heights

According to him, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has in the past six months remained on the trajectory of democratic consolidation and transformation of the Seat of the Caliphate

Alhaji ‘Yar-Abba maintained that the governor has now made Sokoto State to be at par with its contemporaries across the country.

He added that the governor has during the period under review transformed the infrastructural landscape of the state to the dismay of all naysayers.

He further noted that Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has truly justified the tremendous confidence reposed in him by the electorate in the state who massively cast their votes for him and other APC candidates during the 2023 general elections.

He stated that Dr Ahmed Aliyu has been committed to the translation of the party’s manifesto into action by diligently and logically executing myriad developmental projects across the state.

The board member further expressed delight the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration has not neglected any sector of the economy including empowerment and other forms of human capital development.

While extolling the resilience and doggedness of Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, commended the indefatigable APC leader in the state, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for relentlessly being a guiding light for the administration.

He added that Sen. Wamakko, a former Governor of state has been availing the administration of his abundant wealth of experience and ceaseless Iconic wise counsel.

He, therefore, appealed to the peace-loving people of the state to sustain their tempo of support to the APC-led administration, saying that the developments so far recorded were just the tip of the iceberg.