PUUSDUNG 2026: Ngas Sons, Daughters Urged To Celebrate Cultural Heritage

The Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the Ngas Annual Festival of Arts and Culture (PUUSDUNG) 2026, Prof. Noel Wannang, has called on Ngas people to reflect deeply on their roots, celebrate their heritage, and intentionally secure their future.

Prof. Wannang, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Education, Pankshin, made the call while addressing newsmen in Jos on the level of preparation for hosting the 2026 PUUSDUNG festival, themed “Ngas: Identity, Legacy, and Continuity.”

According to him, over the years, PUUSDUNG has grown beyond a cultural gathering into a unifying force for Ngas people at home and in the diaspora, adding that it promotes peace, strengthens communal bonds, stimulates local enterprise, and contributes meaningfully to tourism and economic activity within their communities.

He maintained that the objectives for this year’s festival include preserving and promoting Ngas cultural heritage through music, dance, traditional rites, arts, crafts, and exhibitions.

Other objectives, he added, include engaging youths meaningfully by creating platforms for talent discovery, entrepreneurship, and cultural education.

Prof. Wannang noted that PUUSDUNG is more than a festival; it is the soul of the Ngas people—a celebration of their history, resilience, creativity, and collective identity.

“It is a sacred platform where tradition meets modernity, where elders pass down values to the younger generation, and where we proudly showcase the richness of Ngas heritage to the world,” he said.

He also argued that the festival is a reminder that culture is not self-sustaining; it depends on deliberate commitment. He stressed that this year’s edition will ignite renewed hope, pride, and responsibility among the Ngas people.

“We are working closely with traditional institutions, community leaders, government agencies, security agencies, cultural groups, and private sector partners to ensure a well-coordinated, peaceful, and successful event,” he added.

The Chairman of the Central Planning Committee further said that the week-long event will feature exhibitions showcasing the richness of Ngas culture and arts.

“We call on sons and daughters of Ngas land, friends of our culture, corporate organizations, development partners, and government at all levels to support PUUSDUNG 2026. Culture is not just about celebration; it is about identity, continuity, and development,” he concluded.