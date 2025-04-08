Share

On Tuesday, the Investment Enoy of President Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, commended the ongoing space cooperation with the United States (US) after a successful launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket carrying both American and Russian astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

Dmitriev, in a statement released via his official Telegram channel, described the launch as a strong testament to the enduring partnership between the two superpowers in the field of space exploration.

He shared a video of the rocket blasting off, calling it a continuation of a legacy that dates back nearly five decades.

According to Russia’s space agency, the Soyuz MS-27 lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, carrying Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Alexei Zubritsky alongside NASA astronaut Jonathan Kim. The spacecraft is expected to dock with the ISS at 09:04 GMT.

“This successful launch is another reminder that Russian and US cooperation in the space industry continues today,” Dmitriev said.

He drew parallels to the historic 1975 Apollo-Soyuz Test Project, the first crewed international space mission, which saw American and Soviet spacecraft dock in orbit, culminating in a symbolic handshake in space during the height of the Cold War.

“That mission was not just about science; it was a powerful symbol of détente and peaceful collaboration between rival nations. What we witnessed today is a continuation of that spirit,” he added.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions between Washington and Moscow, the space sector remains one of the few areas where both countries continue to collaborate constructively.

The latest mission underscores the importance of science diplomacy, even as relations between the two nations remain strained on several fronts, including issues surrounding Ukraine and international sanctions.

