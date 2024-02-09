Putin: We’ve No Interest In Invading Poland, Latvia

President Vladimir Putin has said even though Russia will fight for its interests to the end, it has no interest in expanding its war in Ukraine to other countries such as Poland and Latvia.

Putin made this remark while speaking at his first interview on Thursday with an American journalist before Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago.

Putin, however, said Western leaders had come to realize that it was impossible to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia and were wondering what to do next.

“We are ready for this dialogue,” he said.

He also said he believed it was possible to reach an agreement to free the United States journalist Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal, who has been detained in Russia for nearly a year and is awaiting trial on spying charges.

When asked if he could imagine a scenario in which he would send Russian troops to Poland, a NATO member, Putin said “Only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia.

“Why? Because we have no interest in Poland, Latvia, or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don’t have any interest.”

The Russian leader said the U.S. had pressing domestic issues to worry about. “Wouldn’t it be better to negotiate with Russia?

“Make an agreement. Already understanding the situation that is developing today, realizing that Russia will fight for its interests to the end,” Putin said.

Washington, which has sent Ukraine more than $110 billion in aid since Russia invaded in February 2022, has made clear it has no interest in talking on Putin’s terms