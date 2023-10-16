Putin Speaks With Middle East Govt Over Hamas/ Israel Crisis

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, entered the diplomatic fray in the Middle East on Monday.

Putin spoke with five key actors, including Iran and the major Arab countries, in an effort to broker a ceasefire in Israel and Hamas’ conflict.

Russia, which maintains ties to Israel, the Palestinians, Iran, Hamas, and other important Arab nations, has always maintained that the West and the United States have disregarded the necessity of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 boundaries.

According to the Kremlin, Putin had phone conversations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. It was stated that he also intended to speak with Abbas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov was cited by Russian news agencies as stating, “We believe that the main thing right now in this situation is to immediately cease the fire and begin the process of a political settlement.”

“The Middle East conflict is old of character but now it is necessary to take active, sharp steps in order to stop this escalation which is unprecedented,” Ushakov stated.

It was unclear what the calls’ outcomes were. According to TASS, Assad and Putin want aid to get to Gaza.

READ ALSO:

This week, Putin and Xi Jinping will meet in China with the aim of strengthening the alliance between the two most significant strategic rivals of the US.

Putin said the bloodshed in the Middle East demonstrates the failure of U.S. policies in the region and that the West is trying to split Russia apart by backing Ukraine.

However, Russia has also issued repeated warnings that the situation might turn into a regional conflict very quickly.

The basic problem at the core of the conflict, according to China and Russia, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, is the absence of justice for the Palestinian people.

The West Bank and Gaza Strip, which Israel took over in the 1967 war, are the areas that the Palestinians desire to become a state, with East Jerusalem serving as its capital.

China’s foreign minister suggested during a meeting with his Russian colleague on Monday that major international powers should cooperate to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe and urged for a ceasefire to stop the violence in Israel.

In Beijing prior to President Vladimir Putin’s visit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov talked about the situation between Israel and Hamas.

A Chinese transcript of the meeting states that Wang told Lavrov, “The United Nations Security Council must take action, and the major powers should play an active role.”

Establishing an emergency humanitarian channel, bringing the two parties back to the negotiating table, and establishing a ceasefire are all necessary to prevent a further humanitarian disaster.”