Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered the deployment of several aircraft to Iran to assist in responding to the aftermath of a massive explosion at the port of Bandar Abbas.

Russian Emergency Ministry further disclosed that President Putin had expressed his condolences to Iranian authorities over the loss of life and offered Russia’s support in managing the consequences of the blast.

According to a statement, the Russian leader conveyed his sympathy and support to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

In response to the incident, Russia’s Emergency Ministry stated that it would send a Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft, equipped for firefighting operations, and an Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft to aid Iranian efforts.

Iranian state media reported that the explosion, likely caused by the detonation of chemical materials, killed at least 25 people and injured more than 700 others.

Bandar Abbas, Iran’s largest port, was significantly affected by the blast, prompting an urgent international response.

Authorities in Iran continue to investigate the cause of the explosion as emergency teams work to contain the damage and assist the wounded.

