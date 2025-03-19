Share

The Defence Minister of Germany, Boris Pistorius, has accused Russian President, Vladimir Putin of playing a deceptive game amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking to German broadcaster ZDF, Pistorius also suggested that former U.S. President Donald Trump would not remain passive for much longer regarding Putin’s actions.

“Attacks on civilian infrastructure in the first night after this supposedly pivotal and great phone call have not abated,” Pistorius said.

“Putin is playing a game here, and I’m sure that the American president won’t be able to sit and watch for much longer.”

His comments follow fresh overnight airstrikes by Russia on Ukrainian infrastructure, which came just hours after Putin agreed to a limited ceasefire in a phone call with Trump.

Despite agreeing to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, Putin rejected a full 30-day ceasefire, which Trump had reportedly sought as a step toward a permanent peace deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had supported the full ceasefire, accepted the limited truce but urged global leaders to prevent Russia from prolonging the war.

However, just hours after the Putin-Trump call, both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of launching fresh air attacks, further escalating tensions.

