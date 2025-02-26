Putin Offers Russian, Ukrainian Rare Minerals To US

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is open to offering the US access to rare minerals, including from Russian-occupied Ukraine.
This comes after US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed for Ukraine to give up some of its minerals in exchange for support, in a deal which is currently being finalised, according to a Ukrainian minister.
In a state TV interview on Monday, Putin said he was ready to “offer” resources to American partners in joint projects, including mining in Russia’s “new territories” – a reference to parts of eastern Ukraine that Russia has occupied since launching a fullscale invasion three years ago, reports the BBC.
The proposal could also see the two countries collaborating on aluminium extraction and supply to the US to stabilise prices, he added.