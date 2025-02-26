New Telegraph

February 26, 2025
February 26, 2025
Putin Offers Russian, Ukrainian Rare Minerals To US

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is open to offering the US access to rare minerals, including from Russian-occupied Ukraine.

This comes after US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pushed for Ukraine to give up some of its minerals in exchange for support, in a deal which is currently being finalised, according to a Ukrainian minister.

In a state TV interview on Monday, Putin said he was ready to “offer” resources to American partners in joint projects, including mining in Russia’s “new territories” – a reference to parts of eastern Ukraine that Russia has occupied since launching a fullscale invasion three years ago, reports the BBC.

The proposal could also see the two countries collaborating on aluminium extraction and supply to the US to stabilise prices, he added.

