Putin: No new grain deal until West meets Russia’s demands

Russian President Vladimir Putin said yesterday that the grain deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain safely through the Black Sea won’t be restored until the West meets its obligations to facilitate Russian agricultural exports. Putin made the statement after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who along with the U.N. brokered the deal seen as vital for global food supplies, especially in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

But Russia refused to extend the deal in July, complaining that an agreement promising to remove obstacles to Russian exports of food and fertilizer hadn’t been honoured. It said restrictions on shipping and insurance hampered its agricultural trade even though it has shipped record amounts of wheat since last year. Putin said that if those commitments were honoured, Russia could return to the deal “within the nearest days.”

He also said that Russia is close to finalising an agreement to provide free grain to six African countries. The Russian leader added that Russia will ship 1 million metric tons (1.1 million tons) of cheap grain to Turkey for processing and delivery to poor countries. mThe meeting took place against a backdrop of Ukraine’s recent counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s invasion forces, reports The Associated Press.

In the latest development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov would be replaced this week. The job requires “new approaches,” Zelenskyy said, without elaborating. Reznikov yesterday published a photo of his resignation letter.