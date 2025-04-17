Putin Meets Russian Hostages Freed From Gaza

Share

…Credits Longstanding Ties With Palestinians

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday met with Russian nationals who were released from captivity in Gaza, following their abduction during the October 2023 attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas.

Speaking at the meeting which underscored Moscow’s quiet but steady diplomatic engagement in the Middle East, Putin attributed the hostages’ release to Russia’s longstanding relationship with the Palestinian people and various political factions.

“The fact that you are now free is a result of Russia’s many years of stable relations with the Palestinian people, with the representatives of different organisations,” Putin said.

He specifically expressed appreciation to the Hamas leadership for what he described as a “humanitarian gesture” in facilitating the release of the Russian citizens.

“We have to offer a word of gratitude to the leadership and to the political wing of Hamas for a gesture made to us in carrying out this humanitarian act,” Putin added.

Among those freed was Ruslan Trufanov, who had spent nearly 500 days in captivity before his release in February as part of negotiations tied to an eventual ceasefire.

Trufanov expressed deep appreciation to President Putin, thanking him for the efforts that secured his freedom and voicing hope for the safe return of others still being held.

“I want to thank you, Mr. President, for your help in securing my release and I hope the remaining hostages, whom I consider brothers, will soon regain their freedom,” Trufanov said.

Putin also presented flowers to Trufanov’s mother, Elena, and his fiancée, Sapir Cohen — both of whom were among the roughly 250 people taken hostage during Hamas’ October 7, 2023, incursion into Israeli territory.

While maintaining diplomatic ties with both Israel and the Palestinians, Russia has consistently emphasized that any lasting peace in the Middle East must be based on a two-state solution.

Moscow has also called for restraint on all sides and urged for renewed negotiations aimed at achieving lasting security and stability in the region.

