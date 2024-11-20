New Telegraph

Putin Gifts N’Korea President 70 Animals As Sign Of Friendship

Putin Gifts N'Korea President Animals As A Sign Of Friendship

Russian President, Vladimir Putin has gifted North Korean President, Kim Jong Un more than 70 animals, including an African lion and two brown bears as a sign of friendship between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Russian officials who made this disclosure on Wednesday said the two countries have deepened political, military and cultural ties amid Russia’s offensive attack on Ukraine, with Putin and the North Korean leader repeatedly professing their personal camaraderie.

New Telegraph reports that Putin had previously gifted Kim 24 purebred horses, known to be Kim’s favourite, while Kim sent Putin a pair of local dogs.

“An African lion, two brown bears, two domestic yaks, five white cockatoos, 25 pheasants of various species and 40 mandarin ducks were transferred from the Moscow Zoo to the Pyongyang Zoo,” Russia’s natural resources ministry said in a post on Telegram.

The two countries, both under heavy Western sanctions, signed a mutual defence pact earlier this year that obligates them to provide immediate military assistance if the other is invaded.

Western capitals, as well as Ukraine and South Korea, say North Korea has recently deployed more than 10,000 of its troops to Russia, to be sent into combat against Kyiv’s forces.

