The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin has joined other world dealers to congratulate Donald Trump on his election victory.

Putin who handed down the congratulation at a policy forum in Sochi, Russia, on Thursday said he is ready to engage with the United States (US).

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate [Trump] on his election as president of the United States.” he said.

Putin further stated that he is ready for discussions with Trump, claiming that Russia didn’t ruin relations with the U.S. and is open to reviving them, but the ball is in the Americans’ court.

Putin said he did not know what might come of Trump’s promise to negotiate a quick end to the war in Ukraine, suggesting the president-elect’s proposals are worth studying.

The Russian leader also praised Trump for the way he survived a shooting at a rally this summer.

“His behavior at the moment of an attempt on his life left an impression on me. He turned out to be a brave man,” Putin said.

