Putin Condemns Attack On Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday slammed attacks on Iran, describing it as “unprovoked” and “unjustified.”

In a meeting with Tehran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Russian leader, however, did not announce any concrete support to his key ally in the Middle East.

Putin did not single out the US attacks, talking instead broadly of strikes against Iran, though the Kremlin had earlier said it condemned and regretted the US strikes.

“This absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran is unjustified,” Putin said in televised remarks to Araghchi at the start of their meeting.

Though denied, Putin was reported to have pitched himself as a mediator between Iran and Israel, an idea rejected by US President Donald Trump last week.

Since Israel launched its wave of strikes on June 13, triggering Iran to respond with missiles and drones, Russia has not publicly offered military help to Tehran.

Putin and other officials have also downplayed Moscow’s obligations under a sweeping strategic partnership agreement signed with Tehran just months ago, highlighting that it is not a mutual defence pact.

