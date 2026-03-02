Putin Calls Iran’s Supreme Leader’s Killing ‘Cynical Violation’ Of ‘Morality, International Law’

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday slammed the United States and Israel’s killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as a “cynical violation” of morality and law.

Tehran has stood by as one of Russia’s closest allies throughout Moscow’s Ukraine offensive, and the Kremlin had earlier called for restraint in the run-up to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Yesterday, the Kremlin published a message that Putin sent to Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in which the Russian leader expressed his “deepest condolences for the assassination of” Khamenei.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said on Saturday that Khamenei was dead, after Israel and the United States launched an attack of unprecedented scale against the country, reports AFP.

But the Russian president said the killing was “carried out in a cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law”. Putin said Khamenei “will be remembered as an outstanding statesman who made an enormous personal contribution to the development of friendly RussianIranian relations”.