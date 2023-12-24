Put Your Hope In Christ This Christmas, NLC Tell Nigerians

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has asked Nigeria to put their hope in Christ in the course of this year’s celebration and be assured that in unity, every challenge would be overcome to build a more resilient and compassionate society.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero in a Christmas message to Nigerians, also urged the government to in the spirit of Christmas, serve the people selflessly in their policies and actions, and seek how to uplift Nigerians from the suffering they were immersed in.

He said: “As we approach the joyous celebration of Christmas, the Nigeria Labour Congress extends warm greetings and heartfelt wishes to all, especially our Christian brothers and sisters. In a year marked by challenges and uncertainties, we find solace and strength in the enduring spirit of hope, love, and the teachings of Jesus Christ. It is important that we must no matter the quantum of our trials continue to be buoyed by the belief that as a people working together, victory will come our way.

“Despite the difficulties that many of us have faced and continue to endure, let us remember the essence of Christmas – a time of reflection, gratitude, and the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. His teachings emphasize love, compassion, and the enduring power of hope even in the face of adversity. We must do everything to love ourselves as workers and as a people. It is only in dwelling in unity that we can build the needed strength to form a better nation.

“However, one of the best ways to demonstrate love is to have an understanding that we are one. We are workers and we are the masses. We are bound together by oppression, fear, deprivation, misery, poverty, and helplessness. This perception will become so powerful that it molds and builds us into a powerful force that cannot be broken which can then be used to create liberty and free ourselves from the shackles of the forces of retrogression. We must therefore not allow ourselves to be divided along any lines at all be it ethnic, religious, or communal lines. This season must teach us that we are one!

“That is why in the spirit of Christmas, let us come together as a nation, transcending our differences, to spread love and goodwill. It is in these moments of unity that we find the strength to overcome challenges and build a brighter future for ourselves and generations to come. Nations are built when the people decide to stand together and work in unity and love. It is difficult to build the kind of nation we want if we continue seeing ourselves as different in any way or form.

“This is what has allowed unpatriotic elements to hijack our levers of governance which they have continually used to negate the interests and desires of our people and our nation. This season must lead us to resolve to build a new nation by mending every crack that has allowed the enemies of the people to take undue advantage of us and hold down the nation perpetually in the morass of underdevelopment.

“As we gather with family and friends to celebrate, may the mind of Jesus Christ guide our thoughts and actions. Let His teachings inspire us to be kinder, and more compassionate, and to extend a helping hand to those in need. Christmas is not only a time for festive joy but also an opportunity to reflect on our blessings and share them with others. We cannot love others if we do not love our nation. The love of the nation must be tied to loving others and ourselves. If we love our nation, we must then be led by those principles upon which great nations are built.

“To those who have faced hardships this year, we offer a message of hope. Remember that even in the darkest hours, there is a glimmer of light. Together, we can overcome challenges and build a more resilient and compassionate society. Let hope be the beacon that guides us into a brighter and more promising future.

“We urge those in Government to also allow the spirit of Christmas to lead them in all their policies and actions. Jesus served his followers selflessly and we hope that our leaders at all levels will emulate this and serve Nigerians selflessly. Instead of heaping heavy burdens on the people, it is important that they seek creative measures that will lift the present humongous suffering from our shoulders. Instead of handouts, Nigerians expect concrete actions with solid results.

“Nigerians should be allowed to win in accordance with the teachings of Christ because it is the essence of leadership. It is only in allowing transparency and good conscience in governance that effective results can be delivered to the people. Beggaring the people insults their sensibilities but creating effective platforms to enable the people to unleash their robust energies for wealth creation is what the people are asking for and this to our minds is not rocket science. Our leaders should therefore seek to put smiles on our faces and pursue things that offer hope to the people and not policies that demoralize and eviscerate.

“As we in the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) wish you all a Merry Christmas filled with love, joy, and the warmth of family and friends, we urge you to remember that in our collective action, there is hope so, let us aspire by whatsoever means possible to come together stretching forth our hands across the divides; North, South, East and West! It is our nation! We can build it!

“May the spirit of Christmas bring peace to your hearts and inspire a renewed sense of hope for the year ahead.”