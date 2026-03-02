Put The Interest Of Nigerians First, Don Urges Politicians

Professor Gesiye Angaye has urged political leaders to put the interest of citizens of the country first, raising concern over what he described as a deep moral and governance crisis in Nigeria.

Angaye, who is a Professor of Economics and former Commissioner for Planning and Budget in Bayelsa State, said the country is facing rising insecurity, hunger, unemployment and poverty, while political leaders appear disconnected from the daily struggles of ordinary citizens.

Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa, the elder statesman who hails from Okoloba in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, maintained that; “it is troubling that while citizens are battling hardship and burying loved ones, members of the political class are focused on celebrations and early political campaigns.

Speaking in a paper titled “Dancing on the Graves: Moral Collapse, Elite Indifference, and the Crisis of State Responsibility in Nigeria,” the nonagenarian scholar said many Nigerians now live in fear due to kidnapping, banditry and violence across parts of the country.