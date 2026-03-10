Put Oyo Interest First, Makinde Tells 17 New Permanent Secretaries

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, sworn in 17 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries in the state’s Civil/Public Service, urging them to demonstrate loyalty, commitment, and integrity while discharging their duties in the best interest of the state.

The ceremony took place at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan. Governor Makinde charged the appointees to manage their offices with probity and transparency, ensuring that personal interests never conflict with official responsibilities.

Speaking shortly after the Oaths of Office and Allegiance were administered, Makinde noted that the appointment process adhered to previous standards, emphasizing competence and merit rather than undue influence.

“When we came in, we instituted a system of rewarding excellence. All of you took exams, and you were selected from that list. We also tried to balance the geopolitical zones of the state and, where possible, consider religious representation. Most of you were selected based on competence,” he said.

“That is why some people are saying they should have been selected—perhaps they passed the exam or come from a geopolitical zone that has been overrepresented. But just as you have sworn, I also swore at the stadium that I won’t allow my personal interests to conflict with my official conduct.”

He further stressed the importance of serving the state rather than individuals:

“Just like on the political scene, I say to people, ‘Don’t be loyal to Seyi Makinde; be loyal to Oyo State.’ Governments will come and go. Players will come and go. By this time next year, a new governor will have emerged, and he or she will be putting together a cabinet. Where would loyalty to me take Oyo State? Please, be loyal to our state. Political parties will come and go, but our responsibility is to serve the people of Oyo State.”

The 17 new Permanent Secretaries include eight for the mainstream civil service, four for the Education sector comprising an Inspector-General of Education and three Tutors-General, three from the Local Government sector, one from the House of Assembly Service Commission, and the Auditor-General for the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Bayo Lawal; former deputy governor, Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba (Dr) Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs. Olubunmi Oni, mni; Deputy Chief of Staff, Kazeem Adeniyi; commissioners, and other dignitaries.