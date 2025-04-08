Pushing For More Female Participation In Nigerian Politics

Share

Mention the names, Mrs. Wuraola Esan, Chief (Mrs) Margaret Ekpo, Mrs. Janet Mokelu, Miss Ekpo Young and of course, Hajia Gambo Sawaba and they ring a loud and crisp-clear note in the landscape of Nigeria’s chequered political history.

While Mrs. Esan made history by becoming the first female member of the Federal Parliament back in 1961, Ekpo contested and won the seat as a member of the Eastern Nigeria House of Assembly from 1961 to 1966.

On their parts, both Mokelu and Young contested for and also became members of the Eastern House of Assembly. Though Gambo Sawaba was the voice of the voiceless, including that of the womenfolk, she could not contest for any elective post, vote for her candidate of choice, or be voted for!

And it was all because she hailed from the Northern Region which denied her those inalienable rights for her democratic role. Such a saddening situation underscores the long-winding quest for the full participation of Nigerian women in politics, much of which has been denied, derogated and ridiculed under patriarchal practice inherent in our society.

Despite the declaration made at the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing that advocated for 30 percent affirmative action for women participation-for-both elective and appointive political positions, and National Gender Policy (NGP)’s recommendation of 35 percent affirmative action for women the figures have been far below the par.

For instance, the national average of women’s political participation remains an abysmal 6.7 per cent for both elective and appointive positions. That is far below the global average of 23.4 per cent and West Africa’s Sub Regional average of 15 per cent. As at 2015 there were only six female ministers out of the 36 so appointed representing 16.7 per cent.

And between 1999 and 2015 the women representation in the National Assembly was 5.6 per cent of the House of Representatives and 6.5 per cent of the elected Senators. But we cannot continue to run our democracy in this open display of gross disregard for the rights of our women in a land calling for equity and justice.

Of great concern is the fact that Nigerian women have over the decades fallen victims to heinous acts such as the hideous practice of the mutilation of female genitals, in the name of circumcision, enforced early marriage in some parts of the country, with the attendant Vesico Virgina Fistula (VVF), and exclusion from their father’s will. Not left out is wife-battering and of course, the brutal violation of their sanctity known as rape.

With the challenge of singlemotherhood increasing by the day, women and more so, their elected representatives are in the best position to call and clamour for an end to all these non-dignifying practices.

Unfortunately, during the Second Republic (1979-1983) only Ms. Franca Afegbua was elected into the Senate. And Mrs. Francisca Yetunde Emmanuel was the only female Permanent Secretary.

That was in the Ministry of Establishment and later, Health). Similarly, only two women were appointed as federal ministers. These were Chief (Mrs.) Janet Akinrinade (Internal Affairs) and Mrs. Adenike Ebun Oyagbola (National Planning). So, who would speak on behalf of the women?

That is the allimportant question still begging for answers decades into the new millennium. It is indeed unjustifiable that Nigeria has yet to boast of a female state governor since 1999, with the return of democratic governance. But interestingly, some African countries have since 1993 even produced their first female presidents.

These include Burundi, with Sylvie Kiningi (February 10, 1993 – October 7, 1994); South Africa, with Ivy Matseoe-Casdaburu (Acting President, September, 2005) and of course, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf President of Liberia (January 2006 – January, 2018). Subsequently, Rose Francis Rogombe emerged as the Interim President of Gabon from June 2009 – October of the same year.

There have been others for Mauritius Malawi, Central African Republic and Ethiopia before the history-making Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania (March 2021 till date). She is the game-changer in the continent’s agricultural revolution, increasing the country’s food security by 250 per cent and exporting food to five other neighbouring countries within three years of assuming office.

And currently, Zambia has also written her name in the sands of time with the first-ever female President, Tasila Lungu with another woman as her vice president! But with the goings on in Nigeria, bedevilled by political shenanigans, the possible emergence of the first female president remains a distant dream. And there are more reasons than one.

For instance, the sheer boldness that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central District has displayed in the handling of her on-going accusation of sexual harassment alleged against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and more importantly, her excellent service delivery to her constituents, especially in the critical areas of infrastructural development, education, healthcare delivery and of course, poverty alleviation brings to bear the increasing call for more female participation in Nigerian politics.

Giving a listening ear to the cries of our traumatised women and taking the needed action to change the narrative will benefit us all.

