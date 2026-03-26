Pushing For Green Telecoms In Nigeria

In the sprawling, energetic expanse of Lagos, where the hum of generators is as constant as the Atlantic breeze, a quiet but profound transformation is underway, Aboalaji Adebayo reports

At a recent industry conference, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced a renewed commitment to the Green Telecoms Initiative, a comprehensive strategy designed to severe the telecommunications sector’s deep-seated reliance on carbonintensive power sources and accelerate the mass adoption of renewable energy solutions.

This is not merely an environmental gesture; it is a calculated economic and operational imperative that positions the telecoms sector at the very forefront of Nigeria’s broader drive for sustainability and cost efficiency.

Intersection

For over two decades, the sector has been the foundational layer upon which modern Nigeria has been built. Tens of thousands of base transceiver stations dot the landscape, from urban mega-cities to remote rural communities. s sprawling infrastructure has come with a hidden cost. The lifeblood of these towers, particularly in a nation with an unreliable national grid, has been the diesel generator.

The low hum and pervasive smell of exhaust fumes have become synonymous with connectivity, representing a massive operational expenditure and a significant environmental liability. Standing before an audience of industry leaders, the Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, Aminu Maida, laid out the stakes.

He articulated that the initiative represents a major shift from unchecked expansion to balanced, responsible growth. The Nigerian telecommunications sector, he noted, now sits at a critical intersection.

On one path lies the continuation of the status quo, with operational costs spiraling ever upward and the sector’s carbon footprint expanding in tandem with its user base. On the other lies a future where connectivity and environmental responsibility are mutually reinforcing.

Maida’s message was unequivocal: the pursuit of rapid digital expansion must be aligned with ambitious sustainability goals, transforming the industry from a significant consumer of fossil fuels into a champion of green innovation.

Economics

The economic logic underpinning this push is as compelling as the environmental rationale. For telecom operators, energy costs have historically represented one of the largest line items in their operational budgets. The reliance on diesel, with its associated costs of transportation, storage, and security, has created a persistent drag on profitability.

Maida highlighted that the adoption of renewable energy—primarily solar and hybrid solutions—to power telecom towers could significantly slash these operational costs. Industry projections suggest that operators may achieve a dramatic reduction in energy-related expenses, with estimates ranging from 30 to 50 percent.

These savings are not merely for the benefit of operators’ balance sheets; they represent a development expected to improve service delivery, free up capital for network modernization, and ensure the long-term viability of a sector indispensable to the nation’s economy.

Beyond operational efficiencies, Maida emphasised that while telecommunications remains the backbone of Nigeria’s digital economy, it must also evolve into a driver of environmental stewardship.

For years, the sector’s contribution was measured solely in subscriber numbers and GDP contributions. Now, the NCC is championing a new metric of success: one that includes carbon intensity, renewable energy adoption, and waste management.

The expansion of digital infrastructure, Maida added, comes with a profound responsibility to reduce carbon emissions and embrace cleaner, more sustainable technologies. A cornerstone of the NCC’s strategy lies in infrastructure sharing.

For years, fierce competition has led to significant duplication of infrastructure across the Nigerian telecom landscape. It is not uncommon to see multiple towers belonging to different operators standing within meters of each other, each with its own generator roaring away.

By promoting infrastructure sharing among operators, the Commission aims to reduce duplication, lower aggregate costs, and significantly minimize the environmental footprint of the sector.

Instead of three generators running inefficiently at three separate sites, a single, larger, more efficient power solution can serve multiple tenants on one tower. This consolidation not only reduces emissions but also makes the business case for large-scale renewable energy installations more viable.

Responsibility

The vision of a green telecom sector extends beyond energy. The lifecycle of telecom equipment presents a growing environmental challenge: electronic waste.

Nigeria is a significant generator of e-waste, and the rapid turnover of telecom infrastructure as networks upgrade contributes substantially to this stream. Discarded components contain hazardous substances that can leach into the

The hum of the generator, long a symbol of Nigerian enterprise and resilience, may one day become a fading memory. In its place, the quiet efficiency of solar panels glinting in the sun will power the connections that drive commerce, education, healthcare, and social interaction

environment. The NCC is encouraging better management of electronic waste, promoting a circular economy model where equipment is designed for longevity, reused where possible, and recycled responsibly.

To translate these goals into measurable outcomes, the NCC is advancing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting standards across the sector. By mandating ESG reporting, the Commission is sending a clear signal to investors that Nigeria’s telecom sector is committed to responsible growth.

This data-driven approach will allow the NCC to track progress and hold operators accountable to the green transition goals. The response from stakeholders has been one of strong support.

For telecom operators, the NCC’s clear regulatory direction provides the long-term certainty needed to justify significant upfront investments. The major mobile network operators have already begun experimenting with hybrid and solar-powered solutions.

Stakeholders stressed a collective understanding: the future of connectivity lies in green, energyefficient solutions, and immediate action is necessary to secure a sustainable digital ecosystem. Yet the challenges are formidable. The initial capital expenditure required to retrofit thousands of towers with solar panels and battery storage is immense.

While longterm operational savings are substantial, the upfront cost remains a barrier. The NCC’s role in creating a supportive regulatory environment that de-risks these investments is crucial.

Another significant challenge is vandalism and theft; ensuring the physical security of these green assets requires collaboration between operators, security agencies, and local communities. Furthermore, the transition demands a significant investment in skills, driving the need for a new generation of technicians trained in renewable energy systems.

Horizon

The vision extends beyond the telecom sector itself. By creating a massive, distributed network of renewable energy assets, the industry could become a catalyst for broader energy access in Nigeria. Tens of thousands of towers are located in areas underserved by the national grid.

The solar installations powering these towers represent a source of reliable electricity in these communities, with potential to power surrounding businesses and essential services.

This potential for “energy-as-a-service” aligns with the broader national goal of improving energy access and can transform telecom towers from passive transmitters into active hubs of community development. The NCC’s push for green telecoms also dovetails with Nigeria’s international commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Given the telecom sector’s significant energy consumption, its transition to renewable energy can make a substantial contribution to meeting the nation’s climate goals. By championing this transition, the NCC is positioning the sector as a key partner in national climate action.

With rising energy costs and growing environmental concerns, the NCC’s push for green telecoms signals a transformative shift—one that could redefine how Nigeria powers its digital economy while safeguarding the environment.

The digital future Nigeria aspires to—a future of ubiquitous connectivity and a thriving digital economy— cannot be built on a foundation of diesel and carbon. For that future to be truly sustainable, it must be built on clean, renewable energy.

The road ahead requires sustained commitment from the regulator, strategic investment from operators, and innovation from technology providers. It demands a shift in mindset, from viewing sustainability as a cost to recognizing it as a value driver. Yet the direction is set.

The Nigerian telecommunications sector, which has demonstrated its capacity to connect a nation, is now being called upon to build a digital infrastructure that is not only more extensive but also cleaner and more harmonious with the environment. The hum of the generator, long a symbol of Nigerian enterprise and resilience, may one day become a fading memory.

In its place, the quiet efficiency of solar panels glinting in the sun will power the connections that drive commerce, education, healthcare, and social interaction.

In the end, the push for green telecommunications is about the kind of future Nigerians want to build. The NCC, under the leadership of Aminu Maida, has charted a course that promises not only a more sustainable telecom sector but also a more resilient and equitable digital economy.

Last line

The work has begun, and the vision is clear: to build a telecommunications infrastructure that serves the people of Nigeria today while safeguarding the world they will inherit tomorrow.