Push Bandits Off Zamfara, Gov Lawal Directs 2,646 Inaugurated Guards

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has directed the newly inaugurated 2,646 Community Protection Guards for the sake of achieving lasting peace in the state, fighting bandits and other high-profile criminals.

Governor Lawal gave the order Wednesday in his inaugural speech during the passing out parade of the inaugurated guards at Zamfara Trade Fair Complex Gusau, stressing that, the mission is for the guards to complement the ongoing operations by the troops and other security agencies against banditry in the state.

According to him, the inauguration of the CPG was part of the campaign promises which is targeted at liberating the good people of the state from the menace of the lingering banditry and kidnapping for ransom.

“By having you inaugurated today, the people of Zamfara State are waiting to witness the recovery of peace and the immediate disappearance of bandits and any other groups of dangerous criminals whose filthy activities halted almost all legitimate businesses we relied upon.

“Act where you are requested by the troops in ensuring absolute clearance of criminals including places that have been marked as their stronghold, their enclaves and associates no matter how highly esteemed they in the society.

“As locals, you have integral roles to play in fetching needed intelligence upon which the security personnel can toil to implement the designated but formidable strategies which believed will give no chance for bandits breathe within the state again.

“Your contributions to this fight are needed and you can do it because you have to sacrifice to stop the killing and kidnapping of our parents, wives, children, relatives and friends, on the other hand, our business partners who always visit to patronise our farm products”, Governor Lawal has further directed.

Governor Lawal commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for further deployment of gallant troops to the state who have since swung into actions that are actually yielding fruitful outcomes.

Also speaking, Dr Dikko Radda of Katsina State, affirmed that there is still nothing called for peace dialogue with the teeming recalcitrant bandits, only that they would be treated the way they the innocent communities.

In attendance, were the Governor of Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna who earlier held a Northwest Governors Forum at the Government House Gusau where they collectively agreed to take measures in efforts to make the zone banditry-free axis.