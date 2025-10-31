Pursuing The Goal Of Cleaner Lagos

Many can’t pay waste bins bills, say Resident

‘PSP operators only visit once or twice monthly, instead of weekly’

Our vision is healthier, climate-resilient Lagos with public cooperation – Gbadegesin

Many, who came to Lagos State a few years ago through the 0jota axis, were sure to observe the clean and serene environment with grasses and trees planted at strategic places. Such was a deliberate effort by the state government to make the mega city worth its appellation as the “Centre of Excellence”. But the story has changed.

Today, that beauty is threatened due to poor sanitation, mound of waste, dumped indiscriminately, and overflowing drains, which create unsanitary living conditions and a strong stench, capable of not only causing discomfort to many, but creating an appetising alibi for disease outbreaks. Residents now have to navigate refuse and cohabit with sewage. This situation, according to many, is worsened by inadequate waste management infrastructure. This often results in health risks such as cholera.

A recent trip to Ketu, Kosofe, which hosts the popular Mile 12 Market, and Ojota revealed ugly sights of piles of refuse on pavements of dual roadways. It is the same situation at Jibowu, Yaba, Ikeja Airport Roads, Agege, Pen Cinema, Mushin, Ikotun, Iyana-Oba and Iyana-Ipaja. Mounds of refuse have resurfaced under most pedestrian bridges too, especially along the Western Avenue stretch. They remain there for days un- cleared. Market areas are worse. In and around many markets, the refuse mass at strategic places assaults the eye with people covering their noses in order not to breath in the offensive smell. Indeed, foul odour, blocked drainages and heaps of irritating refuse, have turned Lagos into a city of garbage.

The stench of waste can now be felt from a distance. Alarmingly, many of those stinky areas somehow attract beggars, who compound the mess in such environments with leftovers of handouts from kindhearted individuals. With an estimated population of over 23 million and daily household wastes put at 13,000 metric tonnes, Lagos State has continued to grapple with the challenges of managing wastes. Everywhere one turns, piles of garbage on streets, around homes and along waterways, constitute eyesore with foul smells. Trash trucks, meant to reduce the wastes, most times help to spread them on the streets.

The trucks are not always properly covered. Today, heaps of refuse dim the efforts at making Lagos clean. However, some residents told this reporter that many people, particularly motorists, often dump their refuse on the roads and streets mainly at night. A yam seller at the Mile 12 Market, who gave her name only as Madam Bimbo said residents and motorists sometimes drop refuse on streets adjacent to the market and on the roads very early in the morning on their way to work and at nights.

According to her, the enforcement of the use of waste bins by officials of the Lagos Waste Management Author- ity (LAWMA) has compounded the already bad situation. Bimbo said that many Lagosians still grapple with the high cost of food and are finding it dif- ficult to add other strains on their health. Another resident at Jibowu, Akpan Okon, told this reporter that waste bills in his area had been insensitively increased to what people can’t pay.

He said, unlike previous arrangements where bills are measured according to what each household generates, bills are today given in an estimated value just like the Distribution Companies (DisCos). Apart from an increase in the bill, Private Sector Partnership (PSP) operators only visit once or twice monthly, instead of weekly. For Alhaja Hadijat Ashiru, a resident of Ogba-Ikeja, many residents dump their household wastes in commercial areas to avoid paying for them. She said that the probable solution to the lingering menace would be a reasonable review of the waste management bill. “That’s the only way to tackle the menace. Other than that, people who can’t pay the bills will always find a way to circumvent the system. Aside from that, LAWMA should strictly monitor the PSP operators for them to be efficient in what they do. If they know that someone somewhere is going to hold them accountable for their job, they will sit up,” Ashiru added. Reacting, the MD/CEO of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, said his Authority had implemented various initiatives, such as the adopt-a-bin programme, aimed at educating and sensitizing residents to proper waste disposal.

Those dumping refuse indiscriminately, he added, are those who don’t have refuse bins in their houses and would use the cover of darkness to perpetuate these ills. He said: “Thank you for the observation. What we are seeing in a few areas is the direct consequence of indiscriminate dumping by residents, traders, and transporters who fail to use their assigned PSP operators. “Despite the Authority’s consistent advocacy and evacuation efforts, some individuals still choose to dispose off their waste on road medians, bridges, and canals, especially at night. Such actions undermine the collective progress made in keeping Lagos clean.

“It is important to note that Lagos generates about 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, and even a small percentage illegally dumped can create the impression of ‘mountains of dirt.’ LAWMA’s operations continue daily across all districts, but residents’ behaviour remains a key determinant of visible cleanliness.” Gbadegesin also said that LAWMA has a robust operational and enforcement workforce, supplemented by accredited PSPs, who are responsible for door-to door waste collection.

The Authority’s current challenge, he said, is not manpower shortage but attitudinal non-compliance of residents, who refuse to patronise their assigned PSPs or dump waste at unauthorised locations. “In addition, informal waste collectors (cart pushers) who are not registered with LAWMA often collect refuse and dump them illegally to avoid disposal fees, creating artificial heaps. This is why we have intensified surveillance and prosecution of offenders in collaboration with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI). “LAWMA will continue to fulfill its statutory mandate. However, indiscriminate dumping, traffic congestion, and non-payment for PSP services occasionally impede swift evacuation. We are dealing with a rapidly growing population and urban density that exert enormous pressure on waste logistics.

“Nonetheless, we have deployed intelligence-led operations, route optimisation, and night collection in high-volume corridors to ensure continuity of service. “Yes, there are clear provisions under the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017, particularly Sections 79, 81, 85, 86, 88, 109, 118(1), 140, 144, and 169(1)(b) that deal with offenders. “These sections prohibit: Dumping of refuse in drains, roads, and open spaces, use of unlicensed waste collectors, and failure to provide proper on-site storage. Culprits are apprehended and prosecuted at the Environmental and Special Offences Court. “Between September 2024 and September 2025, LAWMA filed 155 cases, concluded 82, and currently has 46 trials ongoing, with appropriate fines imposed. Offenders who default on payment are sentenced to community service or remand at correctional facilities.

“The recent Alapere case, where a motorist was caught dumping refuse from his car boot and was remanded at Kirikiri, illustrates that enforcement now has real consequences,” he stated. Gbadegesin added: “My advice is simple: Lagos belongs to all of us. What we dump today comes back as blocked drains, flooded streets, and polluted air tomorrow. “Residents must: Patronise only assigned PSP operators, store waste properly in covered bins, avoid patronising cart pushers and report any illegal dumping or suspicious waste movement. “We have, however, intensified our public awareness campaigns through multiple channels, including radio jingles, billboards, social media, and community engagements.

These efforts are aimed at informing residents on the importance of utilising the services provided by PSP operators and avoiding unauthorised dumping. “Furthermore, we have increased the presence of our enforcement teams across the city to deter illegal waste dumping. These teams are working diligently to identify and apprehend individuals found in violation of waste disposal regulations. “These teams have the local police working hand in hand with them. They work between 10p.m. and 5a.m. every day and are stationed at designated places across the metropolis. We are committed to ensuring that culprits face appropriate legal consequences when caught. “Environmental protection is not the government’s job alone; it is a shared responsibility.

As I’ve stated publicly, ‘Community vigilance is not a slogan; it is the difference between a trending video and an arrest that deters repeat behaviour.’ “The way forward is collective discipline and consistent enforcement. LAWMA will continue to: Strengthen intelligence-driven enforcement with community and estate surveillance networks, restore Environmental Health Officers (‘wole‑wole’) to monitor hygiene standards, expand recycling and waste-to-wealth programmes to reduce pressure on landfills and leverage technology, RFID-tagged bins, route tracking, and data-based monitoring, to improve accountability “Our vision is a cleaner, healthier, climate‑resilient Lagos, but we cannot achieve it without full public cooperation.

Lagosians must understand that keeping the city clean is both a civic duty and a moral obligation.” Meanwhile, the Lagos State government has charged the citizens to change their attitude to waste management and disposal to collectively achieve a sustainable environment. Speaking while featuring on a television interview programme and an X Space live about the viral insinuation of a smelly city recently, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, reiterated that proper waste disposal culture is an intentional behaviour that must be adhered to by all concerned.

Wahab said most cosmopolitan cities around the world have specific areas that emit offensive odours such as New York, Beijing and London among others, saying Lagos is not an exception but that this can only be experienced around the landfill sites at Olusosun in Ojota and Solous III in Igando area. The Commissioner highlighted that Lagos has creatively proffered ways to reduce the quantum of waste that ends up at the Landfill sites. He said: “Approach taken include converting between 4,000 to 5,000 tonnes of waste daily to wealth, 2,500 tonnes converted to energy, 4,000 to 5,000 con- verted to fuel for LAMATA buses, and LAFARGE company taking a chunk of the combustible wastes converted to power for their factory.

“The long-term plan is to have less than 1,000 tonnes ending up at the Land- fills daily.” Wahab said the state is in the process of decommissioning the dumpsites at Olusosun and Soulous III, adding that the approach of waste segregation from waste generated will go a long way to minimise the number of waste that will end up at the Landfills sites.

He mentioned that for almost two decades, the state government has enabled the private sector to come into the waste collection process with LAWMA as the regulator, noting that some challenges are experienced in the process as homeowners always try to circumvent the payment system by engaging in illegal waste disposal. “If PSP operators are not efficient in your area, please call LAWMA; they are empowered with over 200 trucks to intervene in the interim while they investigate the operation of the designated PSP operator,” he said. The Commissioner said the state is continually ramping up its advocacy to educate homeowners and market leaders and also enforce when necessary, adding that arrest and prosecution will also be made according to the environmental laws of the state.

“Recently I led Advocacy campaigns to Idumota, Oyingbo and Oke-Arin markets to educate our market women that they have to change and do things differently, they must display their wares responsibly in the allocated space and not on our drainage channels,” he said. Wahab averred that the state government has deepened its col- laboration and relationship with the local governments to ensure that they carry out their responsibility of effecting cleanliness in the market space and tertiary drains while the state is respon- sible for the cleaning and maintenance of the Primary and Secondary Channels to ensure a flood-free Lagos.

He stressed that in the recent past, the government had to move to the Berger end of the Lagos Ibadan Expressway and Oshodi where individuals were found to be openly defecating on the road medians causing a offensive stench in these areas, adding that the spaces were thereafter cleaned while sanitation enforcement officers were deployed to arrest recalcitrant offenders.

He said the Ministry constantly consults with Officials of the National Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to ensure that functional Public Toilets exist in all motor parks and to also educate their members and motorists to use these toilets. Wahab mentioned that a total of 1710 public toilets exist in the state with an additional 150 new ones currently being worked on, adding that every petrol filling station and eatery is compelled to allow people to use their toilet facility to curb the open defecation menace. He, thereafter, encouraged everyone to collaborate with the government to ensure that a healthy environment is achieved and sustained.

He said: “We encourage our citizens to blow the whistle about people that engage in environmental infractions around them. I would like residents to also know that the government will frown at any person that is found using the whistle-blowing approach to witchhunt others. “I want to appeal to all residents to be friendly with nature and rest assured that the government would not drop the ball. “We shall continually be responsive and responsible to you in the Ministry as well as all our agencies. Rest assured that we are available and willing to assist at all times.