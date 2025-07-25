Pursue That dream, Don’t Stop – Arité

Arité Monday Akosubo, popularly known as Arité, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, and performer from Bayelsa State.

Known for her Afro Soul style rooted in R&B (rhythm and blues) and Jazz, the celebrated artiste whose name, Arité, means “a child is a child”, has participated in several talent shows, including “Nigerian Idol”, “MTN Project Fame”, and “The Voice Nigeria”.

She has released several singles and EPs. Recently, Arité completed a 122-hour singing marathon, setting a new Guinness World Record (GWR). In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she shares her experiences, challenges, and motivation for the GWR attempt, among other issues

Can you tell us about your journey into music and what inspired you to pursue a career in Afro Soul, RnB, and Jazz?

I was born into a music family. Everyone sings – my dad, mum, granddad, grand mum, uncle’s, aunts, siblings etc). So, it was easy for me to pursue a career in music, giving the kind of songs I listened to growing up.

What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced in the music industry, and how did you overcome them?

Some of the biggest challenges I faced was/is financial support, not belonging to any cartel or group, as I have always flew solo. For this purpose, I had to go the extra mile to get gigs. But I did get the gigs and managed to finance myself.

You’ve participated in several major talent shows, including ‘Nigerian Idol’, ‘MTN Project Fame’, and ‘The Voice Nigeria’. How have those experiences shaped your career?

They gave me better exposure, connected me with people that has been of immense assistance to my career, and also helped me know the kind of songs that works best with my voice.

You have also released several singles and EPs, including ‘Wedding Day’, ‘Môrátò’, ‘Etarimi’, and the ‘Steady Steady’ EP. What really inspired these songs?

These songs were all inspired by personal life experiences and lessons.

Where they successful in terms of your expectations?

Not as successful as I want them to be yet.

Your recent Guinness World Record for a 122-hour singing marathon is incredible. What motivated you to undertake such a challenging feat?

My motivation was seeing kaffy the dancer, breaking the record. As a child, I said I was going to do this someday, and here we are.

How did you prepare physically and mentally for the singing marathon?

Preparation for the record, I registered at a gym, did a couple of run through rehearsals (4hrs, 24hrs, 73hrs of continuous singing) then I knew I was ready.

What was going through your mind during those long hours of singing?

The one con- stant thing that kept on going through my mind was “Arité you’re almost there.”

Can you share some memorable moments or highlights from the marathon?

Some memorable moments are:

1. On day 3, I was almost passing out, I felt it in my bones. Fortunately for me, the medical team was on ground, and they resuscitated me.

2. A little girl came with her dad just to watch me and she was inspired by the act.

3. Seeing people coming, taking pictures and videos

4. The last song I performed to complete my 123hrs.

How has your music evolved over the years, especially with your blend of Afro Soul, R&B, and Jazz?

I have always done a blend of music genre, the only thing that evolved with my singing is the current music trend.

Who are some of the artists or influences that have shaped your sound and style?

Ella Fitzgerald, Brandy, Nina Simon, Frank Sinatra, Peggy lee. Etta James, Toni Braxton, Micheal Bolton, Michael Bublé, Kizz Daniel, Tiwa Savage, Lauren Hills, Bob Marley, Shania Twain, etc.

You’ve released several singles and EPs. Are there any upcoming projects you’re excited about?

I have a new single coming out soon titled PYP (Pleasuring Your Pleasure)

How do you balance maintaining your unique sound while evolving as an artist?

By staying true to myself and style as I always have and keeping up with recent trends.

What message or feelings do you hope your music conveys to your audience?

Message of hope, perseverance, love and happiness.

How has participating in talent shows contributed to your growth as an artist?

Significantly great.

Can you tell us about your songwriting process? Where does your inspiration come from?

Inspiration for my song writing process comes from personal life experiences, happening of events.

What advice would you give to aspiring singers and musicians trying?

Pursue that dream and don’t stop.