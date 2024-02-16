Pursue Careers Adjudged Male Dominated, Cyber Security Expert Urges Women

Mrs. Chioma Chigozie- Okwum is certainly creating waves in the cyber security world. She’s a cyber-security research- er, educator and content creator. She’s among a few women, who believe that a woman can venture into any sector in Nigeria and carve a niche for herself. As far as she’s concerned, there’s no career or profession strictly reserved for men. She said: “An average person thinks cyber security is complex and as such, is a man’s work. When people hear job roles like ethical hacking, penetration testing, vulnerability testing and system hardening, those words come across as very serious, that women will not have the stamina to wade into. This is fallacious! There’re many women doing so well in the industry.”

Okwum, who introduced herself as a full time wife, mother and professional, said that she has a very supportive family, and that she drew her strength from their support, which propels her to do more. She further stated she married her very supportive college sweetheart, Jude Okwum and that her parents, Professor and Dr. Chi- naka and her siblings, had always been there for her. Okwum, who is a faculty member of the Department of Computer Science and the Director of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at the Spiritan University, Nneochi, Abia State, Nigeria, said that she had all her training in Nigeria.

Computer Science

She added: “I’m at the verge of concluding my Doctorate Degree in Computer Science with Specialisation in Cyber-Security from the Ebonyi State University. I have had the taste of federal, state, private and even Open University Education. Also, I have been on several short courses proctored by foreign institutions. I’m 100 percent made in Nigeria.” Okwum explained that cyber- security cuts across persons and techniques, working toward securing people, processes and technology in the cyberspace. While noting that the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at the National Identity Management Commission and Access Bank group are women, Okwum added: “We have women heading the cyber security structure in so many organisations. We can definitely have more women coming in.

Operating in the university system, I worry about the future of women in the industry because we’re witnessing a massive decline in the number of female enrolments in computing and other related disciplines.” She further said: “We will begin to feel the impact of this decline in a few years’ time. We need more girls to embrace the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses. We will love to retire and see vibrant young girls take over from us.”

Gender sympathy

Okwum said that in the kind of working environment she and other women find themselves, gender-sympathy was not a route any professional treads, no matter his or her gender. “This is because if you get things handed over to you based on sympathy, or because we want to play the gender card, when the demands of the role come in and competency is needed, it becomes a huge challenge,” she said. She also stated that women should pursue competence and skills set especially in professions adjudged to be male dominated. This, she argued, was because in the face of stiff competitions, the quality of skills and competency will ensure a woman remains at the top. She advised women to shun sympathy and pity parties, and hone their skills and competencies. Okwum stressed that skill and competency will eventually sustain and ensure that a woman stands in the face of fierce career competitions. She also said that the cyber-security workforce in Nigeria was in dire need of a practical approach to boosting the capacity of professionals.

Cyber-security

She revealed that universities were beginning to offer cyber-security options, “but we know there is a lingering dichotomy between quality of graduates and skill sets needed in the industry. Professional t r a i n i n g bridges this gap b u t t o n again, the average person living in Nigeria will find it almost impossible to afford decent cyber-security training and certification like the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and others. This is because these trainings and certifications are proctored by foreign agencies and are priced in dollars. We can actually create local training hubs with standardised education, offering our people the needed knowledge at a subsidized price.” She said that a National Cyber Security Research and Training Council, with a research and training institute, was a veritable way the Federal Government could help bridge skill gaps in the industry. Okwum argued that cyber-security was everyone’s business. She said: “This is why I encouraged people whether they have a technical background or not, to find their way into the field. There’s something for everyone. We need storytellers in cyber security and we need animators. We need technical, creative and copy writers.

We need people to work non-technical jobs of customer relations management. We need people to design courses and help in awareness creation and so much more.” She pointed out that the state of cyber-security awareness was still at its lowest in Nigeria. “One will imagine that at this time, we will be struggling to educate the illiterate population on cyber safety best practices. But alas, we have the elites that are still very ignorant about cyber safety best practices. Many people in Nigeria still do not understand the need to have strong Passwords, or even use multifactor authentication. They’ll fall prey to web phishing attacks, and have their guards lowered against social engineers. If we must win this war against cyber insecurities, we must educate our people radically so as to reduce the human factor security threats.”

Menace

O k w u m said that cyber-security was a menace, which she thought the government should declare a state of emergency on. She said: “Micro management of the problem will not help, as such; we need to adopt a bottom top approach to growing cyber- security awareness. A look at the security education curriculum of the Basic Education-Primary 1 to JSS3- shows that cyber- security is not highlighted adequately. There’s a need to start from the cradle to groom our children by exposing them to the knowledge of cyber-security and best practices. This will reduce the chances of young Nigerians taking to cybercrime as a ‘side hustle’.” She stated that the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has a role to play in combating cybercrime and creating more awareness about its menace. She proposed that jingles, documentaries, soap operas, music videos, billboards, and programmes should be used in the awareness campaign. “The approach used by the Federal Government in setting up the NAPTIP during the sore years of human trafficking can be borrowed in this regard.

There’s a need to have a National Cyber Security Commission to coordinate and liaise with relevant stakeholders. This is actually a war against cyber insecurity, and fighting this war with the right attitude is a sure way to attaining victory,” said Okwum. She recalled that during the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown, when cyber threats started exploiting the panic situation to wreak havoc on victims, it became a daily challenge for her to put out contents across her platforms, warning citizens of different strategies used to perpetrate cyber insecurities.

‘Cyber Chioma’

She said: “It was at this time that my social media followers nicknamed me, ‘Cyber Chioma,’ and the name stuck. I have also been speaking at events, virtually and physically, in addition to writing books to guide online us- ers on best practices. The Guides I have written tagged ‘The A.B.C of Cyber Safety, 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0’ are available on Amazon and on my LinkedIn page for access. I also have a series I call ‘Pillow Talk with Chioma,’ which airs on Facebook. I invite experts to demystify cyber safety best practices. I also do qualitative and quantitative research and contribute data to the cyber security discourse. With all hands on deck, so much can still be achieved.”