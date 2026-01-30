Purpose Awards: Adediran Appointed WeCA-Based Jury Member

Emmanuel Adediran, a leading figure in Nigeria’s marketing communications and social impact sector, has been appointed as a jury member for the 2026 Purpose Awards.

A statement said the historic selection marked the first time a Nigerian-based professional will serve on the distinguished panel, reflecting the growing influence of African perspectives in global purpose-driven initiatives.

The Purpose Awards EMEA, organized by Haymarket Media Group in association with Campaign, PRWeek, and Third Sector, is the region’s premier platform for celebrating organizations and campaigns that drive social change through creative excellence and authentic purpose.

The awards recognize outstanding work across 33 categories including charity, environment, equality, and public awareness with six categories dedicated to charities and NGOs. “I am deeply honored to join the Purpose Awards 2026 jury,” said Emmanuel Adediran.

“This appointment is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to the innovation and impact emerging from Nigeria and across Africa. I look forward to contributing to the recognition of campaigns that are making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.