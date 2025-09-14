Purported Validation Of New List Of Our State Chairmen By INEC, False – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed as false a statement claiming that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released and validated a list of its state chairmen across the country.

In a statement issued by its Interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC described the claim as a deliberate attempt by certain individuals to sow confusion within the party and mislead the public.

The party clarified that INEC has issued no such confirmation, either officially or unofficially, stressing that the process of constituting and ratifying state leadership rests solely within the party’s constitutional prerogative.

“INEC only recognises what the party submits through the appropriate channels after due process. As of today, no such comprehensive list has been submitted or confirmed by INEC,” the statement read.

The party urged members and stakeholders to remain calm, vigilant, and guided only by official communications from the national leadership.

It added: “The strength of any political movement lies not just in its numbers, but in its discipline, structure, and fidelity to internal democracy. The ADC remains committed to these values.”

The statement further advised the public to disregard the “fake list” in circulation, assuring that any authentic update regarding the party structure will be communicated through verified channels.