Purported Non-Registration Of ADA Fake News – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed as false a media report claiming that the proposed political association, All Democratic Alliance (ADA), would not be registered because it has yet to meet the required conditions.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, was quoted as saying that while the commission had received several letters of intent from aspiring political associations, none had reached the stage of a formal application.

“The truth is that we have received many letters of intent, but none of them qualifies as a formal application yet,” Olumekun was quoted as saying.

“They must first meet the stipulated criteria before proceeding with a formal application for registration.”

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, has strongly refuted the report, describing it as “an example of junk journalism.”

Oyekanmi questioned the credibility of the story and the journalist’s claims.

“The person who authored that story is based in Awka, Anambra State. When exactly did he interview the National Commissioner?” he queried.

“This is a classic example of junk publications that give journalism a bad name,” he added.

