Purple Speedy’s Journey To Being A TikTok Star

As a kid growing up in Benue State in Nigeria’s middle belt, Purple Speedy (born Peace Pever Anpee) didn’t know much beyond the relative comforts of her middle-class upbringing.

The second child of three children, Purple was content with the gentle pace of life around her. “We were just average,” she remembers. “We just had enough to eat.

That’s basically it. I went to a primary school in Benue State. Glory Nursery & Primary School in Gboko. The secondary school I went to was also in Gboko.”

Even now, she continues to find normalcy in her life and journey despite being one of the biggest Nigerian TikTok stars. Currently enrolled at Nasarawa State University where she is studying for a degree in Guidance & Counselling, she has had to find a balance between her academic work and the demands of her fast-rising career as a TikTok influencer. “It’s actually very funny because the course I’m actually studying is one that can allow me to do my content creation,”

Purple Speedy says. “It’s not like those Engineering courses that are very demanding. After my lectures, I do my content at night.”

Purple Speedy is among a generation of young Nigerians who are finding other paths beyond traditional job roles as the world gradually becomes a global village powered by the interconnectivity of the internet.

Her job of choice is being an influencer on TikTok, the social media platform that became a viral sensation in Nigeria during the 2020 COVID-19-mandated lockdown.

She says her affinity for the platform comes from a childhood of being enamoured with dancing. “ I used to dance when I was very little, but my dad wasn’t in support of it. He was basically all about education,” Purple Speedy says.

“So, I stopped dancing totally, even though I loved dancing. When I got to know about TikTok and I saw the trends, there was a dance class at my school.

The dance class was at 5. After my lectures, I’d change and go to dance class. So, from there, I started hopping on TikTok trends. That was how I got to know about TikTok. It started in 2019, but I started content creation in 2020.”

By the end of 2020, Purple Speedy had managed to carve a niche for herself thanks to her joyous dance videos, synchronizations, duets, and sing-along that made her charm and talent irresistible.

Since then, she’s only gotten bigger and more popular, building a followership of over 6.5 million people and getting over 110 million likes across her videos on the platform.

Through it all, she remains appreciative and pleasantly surprised at how far her work has brought her. “First of all, I’ll say, I’ve actually enjoyed the fact that people like my work,” she says. “It’s actually beautiful to see that you put stuff out there and people actually appreciate and love what you do.

The second thing, I’m not even going to lie, is fame. It’s beautiful to go out there and see that people recognise you. ‘Oh. I know you from the app.’ It’s really nice.

Another thing is that I could put my content out there and prominent people in the society are able to recognise me. “Oh, I know you. The girl that dances with purple.”