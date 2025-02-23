Purple House wins CMS Grammar School’s annual Inter-House Sports

Share

After a very competitive but colourful atmosphere, Oluwole House (Purple) emerged as the winner of the 2025 CMS Grammar School Annual Inter-House Sports Festival held at the school grounds on the penultimate Thursday.

To come out tops, Oluwole House amassed 10 gold, 12 silver and three bronze medals, Kale House (White), came second with six gold, six silver and four gold medals, Babington Macauley House (Orange), was third with five gold, five silver and four bronze medals, closely followed by Livingstone House (Green), with five gold, four silver and eight bronze medals.

Crowther House (Red), came fifth after amassing four gold, three silver and five bronze medals, while Stanley House (Brown), with three gold, five silver and six bronze was only good for a sixth position.

Wilberforce House (Yellow) and Gordon House (Blue) emerged in seventh and eighth positions respectively after both houses could only manage three gold, and two silver while it was the bronze medals they garnered that separated the two houses.

In his speech after the games, the school principal, Reverend Jacob Ayokunle Ogunyinka, thanked everyone involved for making the day a memorable one.

“Your contributions towards the events made it so successful even beyond what we envisaged. We thank the Parents ‘ Patrol Commandant, PPC, Mrs Sarah Popoola and all those who supported her. This is what teamwork can do. We will never forget your labour of love and the spirit of camaraderie that was displayed today,” an appreciative Ogunyinka said.

One of the highlights of the event was the parent’s march past. The parents of JS2 students came first, SS1 parents were second while JS3 parents came third.

Share

Please follow and like us: