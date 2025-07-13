Purp Crowned Winner Of Nigerian Idol Season 10

After months of electrifying performances, emotional moments, and unforgettable vocal showdowns, the curtain has officially closed on Nigerian Idol Season 10 and Purp has emerged as the winner.

The grand finale, which aired live on Sunday night, saw Purp go head-to-head with fellow finalist Raymu in a high-stakes musical battle that tested vocal prowess, stage charisma, and emotional connection with fans. In the end, it was Purp who won the hearts of Nigerians and secured the highest number of votes to clinch the prestigious title of Nigerian Idol 2025.

Hosted by media personality IK Osakioduwa, the finale was a star-studded spectacle filled with powerhouse performances, celebrity appearances, and heartfelt reflections on the journeys of the finalists. Judges Omawumi, Ric Hassani, and Iyanya, along with guest judge 9ice, praised the top two contestants for their remarkable growth and unrelenting passion throughout the competition.

As the newly crowned Nigerian Idol, Purp walks away with a brand-new SUV, a ₦30 million cash prize, a DStv Explora with a one-year Premium subscription, and a music recording deal that could launch a major career.

Overwhelmed with emotion after the announcement, Purp said the moment felt surreal, adding, “I’m so grateful to everyone who voted, supported, and believed in me. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to share more music with the world.”

From nationwide auditions to nerve-wracking live shows, Season 10 of Nigerian Idol has been a journey of talent, resilience, and dreams realized. Now, a new chapter begins for one rising star.

Congratulations to Purp, Nigeria’s newest music sensation.