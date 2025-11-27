New Telegraph

November 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 27, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ‘Purelife Healthcare Policy…

‘Purelife Healthcare Policy Targets Improved Life’

There are moments in life that change someone’s rhythm, moments when the person realises that breath, that simple act people take for granted, can also be a luxury. For Chinedum Victor, that moment came early.

Not as a tale of illness, but of awakening, standing in crowded pharmacies as a child, seeing patients shuffle between counters, prescriptions in hand, frustration in their eyes. Some waited hours; some left without medicine.

“It wasn’t just about access,” he recalls. “It was about dignity. I saw how the lack of structure and empathy in our system steals hope from people who already have so little.”

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

That silent observation became a lifelong obsession, to build a healthcare system that breathes with people, not over them.

Today, he is the Chief of Staff at Purelife Health, one of Nigeria’s fastest-evolving healthcare innovators, where he is helping to lead a systemic redesign, reimagining community pharmacies into primary healthcare fulfilment centres transforming everyday chemists into techpowered mini-health centres where Nigerians can access diagnostics.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Reps Ask Military To Takeover National Park, Kainji From Bandits
Read Next

Ganduje Condemns Bandits’ Attacks, Urges Kano Govt To Act Swiftly