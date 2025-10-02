Purch Electronics Organises Free Medical Outreach For Ikeja Residents

As part of its commitment to improving the well-being of Nigerians, Purch Electronics held a free medical outreach for residents of Medical Road and surrounding areas in Ikeja Local Government Area, Lagos State, on Independence Day.

Despite early morning rainfall, residents arrived as early as 8 a.m. to participate in the health initiative, where over 500 people received medical attention. Services included blood pressure and sugar level checks, as well as the provision of essential drugs.

Fielding questions from journalists, CEO of Purch Limited, Henry Nnadike, said, “It was a passion that developed inside us when we first opened in 2015. We wanted to contribute to the community and provide free medical check-ups on Nigeria’s Independence Day.”

He added, “Many people neglect their health due to busy schedules and the demands of daily life. This outreach is our way of encouraging regular check-ups. This is the ninth edition of this program, and the community can attest to our commitment.”

The event also featured gospel music performances to entertain attendees, with previous artists including Frank Edwards, Ada, and Joe Praise.

During the outreach, Purch Electronics launched its new cassette air conditioner. Nnadike described the product as a premium, energy-efficient appliance designed to meet Nigeria’s energy challenges. “Purch stands for excellence and patriotism. Our mission is to integrate incredible technology with sustainable energy efficiency. This cassette AC is a flagship product that demonstrates low energy consumption, suitable for homes, corporate offices, and government institutions,” he said.

The unveiling ceremony was performed by renowned entrepreneur Cletus Uzoezie Oragwa, founder of the Zenco Group of Companies. Oragwa congratulated Purch Electronics’ management and staff for their achievements and wished them continued success.

Food items were also distributed to residents as part of the outreach initiative.