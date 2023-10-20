Pupils Battle Leaking Roofs, Reptiles In Ogun Public School

Several parents residing in the Ayetoro Makun community, in the Sagamu West Local Government Area of Ogun State, have expressed their discontent with the inadequate facilities at the lone public primary school in their vicinity.

New Telegraph learnt that St. Paul’s Anglican Primary School, which is reported to have been founded in 1916 was evident that a structure with three classrooms had been left in a state of disrepair, leading to its abandonment.

It was gathered that a substantial part of the roof had been removed by wind. Overgrown grasses were also noticed around the building, leaving pupils at the mercy of reptiles.

It was further gathered that the other building erected beside the deplorable one has only two classrooms housing about 150 pupils.

Olasunkanmi Sodimu, who serves as the Chairman of the school’s Parents-Teachers Association (PTA), expressed his dismay about the school’s condition, saying, “The primary school has been there even before I was born.

“There are no suitable classrooms and a conducive learning environment for these children.”

Olasunkanmi, who is also a graduate of the school, said the maintenance of the school had been through communal efforts.

“During my administration, we employed extra teachers to teach these pupils and the community was paying their salary. “We would levy their parents and some contributed money. But all our employees have left the school now. “This is the only public primary school that we have in this community. Parents are no longer bringing their children to the school because there are no good facilities and equipment that would aid their learning,” Olasunkanmi told our correspondent. Another parent who simply identified herself as Odewale, said, “The current condition of this school is not palatable. These children are not comfortable with their learning environment. The government should help us to rehabilitate this school.” Contacted, the state Commissioner for Education, Ayobami Arigbabu, asked our correspondent to send a message. He had yet to respond to the message sent to him as of the time of filing this story.