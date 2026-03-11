PUNCH Editor-In-Chief Joins World Editors’ Forum Board

The Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, PUNCH Nigeria Limited, Adeyeye Joseph, has been appointed to the Board of the World Editors Forum, the global network of newsroom leaders under the World Association of News Publishers.

Joseph’s appointment places him among leading editors and media executives shaping discussions on newsroom leadership, innovation and the future of journalism globally.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Executive Director, World Editors Forum, Cherilyn Ireton, on Wednesday.

With over 25 years of journalism experience, Joseph has led PUNCH Nigeria Limited through a major digital transformation that has significantly expanded the organisation’s reach while strengthening both newsroom capacity and commercial sustainability.

Reacting to the appointment to the Board, the Editor-in-Chief of The Globe and Mail and President of the World Editors Forum, David Walmsley, said Joseph’s experience would enrich discussions within the organisation.

“We are delighted to welcome Adeyeye to the board. He brings valuable experience and perspective from a region of the world that is often underrepresented in our discussions,” Walmsley said.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of the World Association of News Publishers, Stig Ørskov, described the PUNCH boss as a respected voice in Nigeria’s media industry.

“PUNCH has long been a trusted voice in the Nigerian media landscape, and we are thrilled to welcome Adeyeye Joseph to the World Editors Forum board.

“His insights and expertise will be invaluable in helping the World Editors Forum better serve the needs of editors and publishers around the world,” Ørskov said.

In his reaction to the appointment, Joseph described the honour as not just a personal milestone but also a moment of pride for PUNCH, Nigerian journalism and editors across Africa.

He said, “I am honoured by this appointment and wish to express my sincere thanks to the World Editors Forum for this opportunity to serve.

“For me, it is not just a personal milestone, but also a moment of pride for PUNCH, for Nigerian journalism, and for the many editors and reporters across Africa who do difficult but important work every day.

“I am thankful to my colleagues at PUNCH, whose dedication, professionalism, and belief in quality journalism have made moments like this possible. I see this as a shared recognition of the work we have done together and of the values we continue to uphold.”

Joseph was appointed Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of PUNCH Nigeria in 2022.

Earlier in his career, he served as Editor of The PUNCH and Saturday PUNCH, where he oversaw award-winning investigative journalism and helped shape widely read editorial sections.

A two-time Nigeria Editor of the Year, Joseph is also currently completing a PhD focusing on the impact of digital disruption on public-interest journalism.

Joseph has received several professional recognitions, including the Editor of the Year awards at both the Nigeria Media Merit Awards and the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, as well as the Columnist of the Year NMMA.

Before joining the company’s board in 2016 as Executive Director, Digital and Publications, he served as the newspaper’s Controller, Digital and Publications.

He started his journalism career at THISDAY Newspapers, where he worked across all the organisation’s titles, including its special publication, Glitterati.

He later rose to the position of Chief Correspondent before moving to Punch Newspapers in 2005.

Joseph holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University and a master’s degree in Digital Journalism (distinction) from Middlesex University, United Kingdom.

He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School Advanced Management Programme, the General Management Programme of Cranfield University, United Kingdom and the International Institute for Journalism, Germany’s newspaper management programme.

He is a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors and the Institute of Directors of Nigeria.