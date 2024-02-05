PUNCH begins celebration of 50th anniversary February 24

A foremost print and online media group, PUNCH Nigeria Limited, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a week-long of activities from February 24. The company in a statement by its general manager of corporate services, Olufolakemi Gbemuotor, said the media group clocked 50 years in March 2023, but the celebration was postponed due to the general election. Gbemuotor said: “PUNCH, the publisher of the nation’s leading newspaper titles, The PUNCH, Saturday PUNCH, Sunday PUNCH and PUNCH Online, clocked 50 on March 18, 2023. “However, its board of directors moved the 50thanniversary celebration to this year because the anniversary month fell within an election month and year.

“The 50th anniversary will be marked with the 40th anniversary of the passing of the founding Chairman, the late Chief James Olubunmi Aboderin, who died on February 28, 1984, at the age of 50.” Gbemuotor said the anniversary will commence on February 24, with a football tournament between the PUNCH team and the Nigerian Media XI, a team of journalists from other media houses, at Mobolaji Johnson.

He added that the football match will be followed by a three-day photo exhibition at the Alliance Francaise de Lagos at the Mike Adenuga Centre on February 28. “Beginning on Wednesday, February 28, PUNCH will hold a three-day photo exhibition at the Alliance Francaise de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, to afford its readers and other Nigerians opportunities to view the best photographs from its extensive pictorial archive of the biggest news events in the nation’s history