Punch @ 50: Media Amalgamated Pip The Punchers 2-1

Media Amalgamated team on Saturday punctured Punch Newspaper 50th anniversary celebration after handing their team, The Punchers 2-1 in a novelty game organised to celebrate the milestone.

The game played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, saw the Amalgamated team comprising of most of the Newspaper houses in Nigeria scoring two goals in the first half to secure the win.

Prior to yesterday’s match, the Amalgamated team comprising New Telegraph, The Guardian, Vanguard, The Nation, Leadership, Tribune, This Day and Business had defeated the Puncher 3-1 during the warm up match played at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Friday, February 24.

The Amalgamated team had scored a goal within two minutes while the Punchers pulled one back four minutes later.

The Amalgamated team struck six minutes later to make it 2-1, all efforts by the Punch team to equalize failed as the Amalgamated team remained solid.

Speaking after the match, Punch General Manager, Digital and Communication, Ademola Oni, admonished journalists to be involved in exercise and not to limit themselves to the field of journalism.