June 9, 2023
Puma Deal: We Have Been Vindicated, Says Adeleye

The former Technical Director of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Sunday Adeleye, has said himself, alongside the former president of the federation, Ibrahim Gusau, have been vindicated after the Federal Government withdrawn the corruption case against them.

The Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development had accused Gusau, who was then AFN President, and Adeleye of corruption in the sponsorship deal with kits makers PUMA.

The crisis eventually saw PUMA canceling its contract with the AFN after Nigerian athletes failed to wear the kits at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The sports ministry eventually petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) in a letter dated June 3, 2020, a case which the DSS found them not

