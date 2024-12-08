Puma Ball Street Kings: Fun, laughter as LaLiga intensify fight against racism

Share

It was fun and laughter at the football pitch of Pinnock Beach Estate on Saturday, as the PUMA BALL STREET KINGS tournament returned in Lagos with more emphasis on the LALIGA VS Racism campaign.

The day started with a press conference before the media team moved to the pitch in a novelty game won by the Red Team, who defeated the Yellow Team 1-0.

The third edition of the competition in Lagos in three years – was at the heart of the event, featuring matches between community-based teams such as Pinnock Estate, Royal Garden Estate, Emerald Estate, Real Madrid Fan Club, Chevron Estate and Femi Okunu Housing Estate.

Desmond Chiji, LALIGA Delegate in Nigeria, said: “The PUMA BALL STREET KINGS tournament is the ideal showcase for the sense of community and tolerance that the LALIGA VS platform is all about. Racism has no place in football or society. Through LALIGA VS Racism, we are reaffirming our commitment to transparency, unity, and diversity, which truly make the game beautiful.”

LALIGA VS Racism, which is part of the wider LALIGA VS platform, is a comprehensive campaign dedicated to eradicating racism and hate both inside and outside football stadiums. It combines educational and preventative initiatives, including increasing the visibility of reporting channels, the use of personalized captain’s armbands and fixed informative signs inside LALIGA grounds, together with firm action such as working closely with governmental and judicial authorities to hold perpetrators accountable. LALIGA has recently collaborated with Nigerian media platforms to amplify this anti-racism messaging, emphasizing the importance of addressing the issue head-on.

Tresor Penku, Managing Director for LALIGA Africa, added: “Football is a unifying force that transcends borders and cultures. The efforts globally are a testament to our determination to use the sport as a vehicle for meaningful change, ensuring that football remains a safe and inclusive space for all.”

As LALIGA continues its work across Africa and the globe, its commitment to making football a sport for all reinforces the unifying power of the beautiful game.

Share

Please follow and like us: