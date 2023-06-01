Puma, AC Milan Launch New 2023/24 Home Kit

Global sports company, Puma on Thursday unveiled their striking new AC Milan home kit for the 2023/24 season, designed to bring the team, the city, and its passionate community even closer.

Inspired by the city of Milan and the unstoppable spirit of its people, the new AC Milan Home jersey reinvents the traditional Red and Black stripes, a symbol of the Rossoneri brand, which contributed to making the Club iconic with sports fans around the world. The innovative design introduces a repeat tonal graphic that celebrates the vibrant energy of the city, the enduring legacy of the club, and its central role within an evolving community that’s always looking forward. That’s the Milan way.

The unique new stripes create a repeat “M” visual in the centre of the jersey through the tonal stripes that represent the city of Milan and the progressive nature of the Club. jersey also features a clean black V-neck collar with black sleeve cuffs and trims and proudly displays “AC MILAN” in bold across the back of the neck.

To accompany the launch of the new AC Milan Home Kit, a video features the captain of the men’s team, Davide Calabria, alongside Rafael Leão, Olivier Giroud, Mike Maignan, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori, and Charles De Ketelaere, as well as Kosovare Asllani and Nesrine Bahlouli from the women’s team. The video highlights the main element of the new jersey design, with a play of red and black lights, in which the “M” serves as a link between the Club and the city – distinctive elements of the city appear in the video, lit up by a red light, symbolising the passion for AC Milan worldwide.

The Chief Revenue Officer at AC Milan, Casper Stylsvig, commented: “The Rossoneri jersey has always been the emblem of the DNA of our Club and of our fans. A symbol of passion capable of going beyond the playing field, expressing a sense of belonging and style on the pitch, in the stands, and in the lives of all fans, transcending into a lifestyle icon. “Today, more than ever, with the launch of this new Home Kit, we reaffirm our bond with the city of Milan, celebrating its vibrant energy and the attitude of its citizens, who embody the innovative and progressive spirit of this fantastic city.”

Puma Senior Head of Product Line Management, Marco Mueller said “We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Ac Milan and the kit for the upcoming season. “The design is reflective of Puma’s mission to forever evolve sportswear and its loyal supporters.

The new jersey features cutting-edge technology to provide optimal performance and comfort on the pitch. Engineered with Ultraweave fabric, the Kit boasts a structured, 4-way stretch design that reduces weight and friction, allowing players to move freely and comfortably. The dry-cell technology integrated into the fabric is designed to keep your body free from sweat.