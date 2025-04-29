Pulse Africa Appoints Biola Alabi To Board Of Directors

Share

Pulse, Africa’s leading innovative media company, has announced the appointment of Biola Alabi to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Alabi is a seasoned business leader, media executive, and venture investor with over two decades of experience spanning corporate America and Africa.

She is renowned for her strategic vision and leadership in driving growth, forming impactful partnerships, and expanding markets across media, technology, and investment sectors.

Commenting on the appointment, Katharina Link, CEO of Pulse Africa, said:

“Biola’s extensive leadership experience, entrepreneurial mindset, and commitment to innovation perfectly align with Pulse’s vision for the future. We are thrilled to welcome her to our Board of Directors as we accelerate our mission to inform and engage young people across Africa.”

Alabi currently serves as a Venture Partner at Delta40, where she leads investments in climate-focused agtech and fintech innovations across the continent.

She was previously a General Partner at Acasia Ventures, overseeing fundraising and strategic initiatives across Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East.

Her portfolio includes investments in startups such as Lengo AI, Winnich Farms, and Fez Delivery.

She also brings substantial boardroom experience, having served as a non-executive director on the boards of Unilever Nigeria, Big Cabal Media, subsidiaries of Odu’a Investment Company, and Akili TV.

Her expertise spans strategy, finance, audit and risk management, remuneration, and crisis leadership—often contributing to corporate turnarounds and governance reforms.

Tim Kollmann, Chairman of the Board at Pulse Africa, added:

“Pulse has set new benchmarks in digital storytelling and youth engagement across Africa. Biola Alabi’s appointment strengthens our leadership and governance as we build on this momentum. There’s real energy in what lies ahead, and we’re excited to have Biola on this journey.”

Outside the boardroom, Alabi is also a passionate advocate for African storytelling and talent development. As the founder of Biola Alabi Media, she produced acclaimed films such as Lara and the Beat and Banana Island Ghost, which have helped amplify authentic African narratives. During her tenure as Managing Director of M-Net Africa (Multichoice Group), she oversaw the growth of the Africa Magic brand and launched the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

