Pulling down 188-year-old mosque was a painful decision – Zazzau Emir

The Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Bamalli in Zaria has said that the decision to demolish the city’s 188-year-old Malam Abdulkarim Central Mosque was a painful decision.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bamalli, while speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the mosque’s reconstruction, said it was a decision which weighed heavily upon the Emirate Council.

He said the decision was not made lightly but the emirate had no option than to take it as the safety of lives remained the Council’s top priority.

“Your well-being and security have always been at the forefront of our thoughts and actions,” the Emir said.

Bamalli commended the Kaduna State Government for supporting victims of the mosque’s collapse in 2023, and paying compensation for houses affected by the mosque’s expansion project, among other initiatives.

He also lauded the highest donation of N2 billion by Alhaji Abdussamad Isyaka-Rabi’u through the ASR Africa and BUA Group.

The Emir noted that the historic mosque, built in the 1830s, had served as a beacon of faith, community engagement and resilience.

Earlier, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Abbas Tajudeen, had said the collapsed mosque was one of the biggest and largest historical heritage of building technology in Nigeria.

The Speaker, who is the member representing Zaria Federal Constituency and holder of the traditional title of “Iyan Zazzau”, said the central mosque’s rebuilding has an 18-month completion period.

He, however, said the resources available would only be able to reach 50 per cent completion, urging philanthropists to donate generously for the timely completion of the gigantic project.

The Speaker restated the commitment of the National Assembly towards supporting the timely completion of the project.

In his remarks, Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State reiterated the state government’s continued commitment to supporting the project to ensure prompt completion.

He added that the state government was in touch with key stakeholders towards generating more funds for the project.

NAN reports that, on Aug. 11 in 2023, the 188-year-old mosque collapsed while hundreds of worshippers were observing afternoon prayers, killing seven worshippers and injuring many others.

