Pukka Logistics Extend Eid Charity To Ogun

In the spirit of Eid celebrations, international businessmen and foreign investors, Mr. Sudeep Ramnani and Mr. Jai Mahtani, in partnership with Pukka Logistics and Support Services Ltd, took their outreach to the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State on March 28.

As part of their commitment to alleviating hunger and food poverty in Nigeria, the team distributed food items to residents in collaboration with the local government.

This initiative is part of an ongoing mission to reach all 774 local government areas in the country.

Speaking on the outreach, Pukka Logistics Managing Director, Beulah Akingbelu-Banjo, said thousands of Nigerians across various local government areas had already benefited from the programme.

She also reaffirmed the team’s dedication to expanding the initiative, reaching one local government at a time. Expressing appreciation, the Executive Chairman of Ifo Local Government, Olalekan Idris Kusimo, thanked the organizers for their generosity.

He emphasized the importance of such interventions and welcomed future collaborations to support the community.

