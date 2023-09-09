Publishers, Authors, Others Laud Oluwatuyi For Writing The Fine Art Of Bookselling

I t was a rain encomiums at the Launch of The Fine Art of Bookselling: Reflections of Nigeria’s Industry Stakeholders, a publication that captures the beautiful back stories of Nigeria’s book industry and how much the industry has evolved with each generation has been scheduled for launch tomorrow.

The book, written by the astute Chairman, Nigerian Book Fair Trust, President Booksellers Association of Nigeria, and Managing Director of CSS Bookshops Limited, Mr. Michael Oluwadare Oluwatuyi, and published by CSS Book- shops, Lagos, has been described as illuminating, well-researched book takes you on a journey into the nation’s book industry’s inspiring story.

It is a publication filled with rich, well-crafted, and diverse anecdotes. The launching, held penultimate Thursday at OPTS Hall, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, LCCI, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, and anchored by the President, Network of Book Clubs & Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria (NBRP), Mr. Richard Mammah, brought together publishers, scholars, authors, critics and other dignitaries and key stakeholders in the book publishing industry in the country.

The dignitaries include the Chairman of Accessible Publishers Ltd and CEO, Reproduction Rights Society of Nigeria (REPRONIG), Mr. Gbadega Adedapo, who was the book launcher; DG, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr. John Asein; project sponsor, Princess Bakare Okeowo; former MD, VSS Bookshop, Mr. Dayo Alabi; while the Lead Consultant, Double-O Communications, Lagos, Dr. Olayinka Oyegbile was the book reviewer.

Practitioners in the entire book value chain – from writers to publishers, booksellers and the general Nigerian reader – are excit- ed about the publication of ‘The Fine Art of Bookselling: Reflections of Nigeria’s Industry Stakeholders’, as it promises to fill some of the yawning gaps that have existed in the book trade over the years.

In his address, the Assistant General Manager, Administration & Special Duties, CSS Bookshops Limited, Johnson Abdul, commended Mr. Oluwatuyi who is equally the President of the Booksellers Association of Nigeria (BAN), Chairman, Nigeria Book Fair Trust (NBFT), Chairman, Pan African Booksellers Association (PABA) resuscitation Committee and Member, United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) African Chapter, for writing the book.

‘The Fine Art of Bookselling: Reflections of Nigeria’s Industry Stakeholders’, he said, is a unique publication, the first book on the nation’s book industry history to have been written by a professional. “There is no doubt that this publication being presented here today is creatively crafted and engaging. Thus, it is a thing of joy to us as publishers not only to have published this title but also to identify with the author at this event. “The book, The Fine Art of Bookselling: Reflections of Nigeria’s Industry Stakeholders is a unique publication.

It is unique in the sense that, it is the first of its kind, the first book on the nation’s book industry history to have been written by a professional, practicing bookseller and an active player in the Nigerian and African books industry. We read about the conception, birth, nurturing as well as the challengelse is in a better position to had better narrate tell this story than a man, who has spent more than three decades in the industry; who stood steadfast to a cause he believed in?

Who would do anything to see that the nation’s book industry meet the international standard and best practice in forms and operations? “This account from the horse’s mouth is not only a record of history but also a testament to the gains of courage, and an encouragement to youths who have dreams of becoming pro- fessional booksellers, not to relent in the pursuit of their dreams,” he said.

He noted that the documentation of this pursued and achieved dream is yet another feather to the cap of this tenacious author. “You would all agree with me that documentation takes a lot of hard work and discipline. We are no doubt witnesses to the multi-talented personality of Michael Oluwadare Oluwatuyi, who is not only a practicing book- seller but also a courageous man that continues to scale hurdles and defy all odds.

He adds yet another feather to his cap, for this is his second publication. “For us at CSS Book- shops, the putting together of a manuscript by an author, be it individual or corporate, usually excites us. This is because any manuscript turned into a book becomes an addition to the body of literature in that particular field and serves as a reference material for the current and future generations.

As an organisation that has been in the books business since 1869, we welcome well-researched and in-depth manuscripts that treat topical and contemporary issues. And of course, patronage of CSS Bookshops for publishing ensures three services under one roof – publishing, printing and marketing. This is the unique selling point of our organisation because no other commercial house has these three services in one location in Nigeria today.

As the saying goes, a trial will convince you, and in accordance with the maxim ‘nemo dat quod non habet’ (No one can give what they do not have). CSS Book- shops have the entire gamut of what it takes to transform a manuscript to a perfectly finished book for readers delight and we offer it to all aspiring authors on a platter of gold.”

In his review Dr. Oyegbile, notes that in ‘The Fine Art of Bookselling – Reflections of Nigeria’s Industry Stakeholders’, Oluwatuyi has distilled into moving words the history, challenges, prospects and future of knowledge in our changing world, adding that it is a rich sociological and anthropological study of the book world in our country and the continent with a vignette of the world in general “In The Fine Art of Book- selling: Reflections of Nigeria’s Industry Stakeholders, the author Mr. Oluwadare Oluwatuyi has done a great job.

He has written what could be a brilliant PhD thesis on bookselling without the highfaluting and arcane language of the academic world. “From reading this book, I have come to the realisation that bookshops around here may not have been closing shops due to lack of the much talked about lack of reading culture, but because governments have also helped to blur the line of demarcation between a publisher and a bookseller.”