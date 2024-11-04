Publisher Of The Eagle Online Emerges President Of Media Cooperative Society

Share

The Publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, has emerged as the President of the Innovative Media Partners Cooperative Multipurpose Society.

The former President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers was among others who are members of the pioneer Executive Committee.

Other pioneer executive committee members of the IMPCMS are Nkanu Egbe, who is the General Secretary, and Dolapo Otegbayi as the Treasurer.

Oladipo, Egbe and Otegbeyi were endorsed for the position at the inaugural meeting of the IMPCMS on October 25, 2024, which birthed a new era of collaboration and empowerment among media professionals.

The IMPCMS was inaugurated by the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment.

The inauguration, directed by Naseerat Oyindamola Dosunmu, who led a team from the Surulere, Lagos State branch of the ministry, was a culmination of events that followed the Second Nigerian Media Leaders’ Summit held in May 2024, convened by Taiwo Obe, the Founder and Director of The Journalism Clinic.

Before the inauguration, Dosunmu outlined the key provisions of the cooperative’s bylaws, emphasising the importance of transparency, accountability, and democratic governance.

