The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has requested that President Bola Tinubu instruct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to make public the certified true copies of the tax bills signed into law by the National Assembly.

SERAP, which spoke on Saturday, said the call is imperative due to allegations of discrepancies between the tax bills passed by the National Assembly and the versions of the laws eventually gazetted by the Federal Government.

According to the organisation, the requested documents include the National Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, and the Nigeria Tax Act, saying Nigeria need to have a full knowledge of the new law.

It also requests the President to direct the Attorney General to unambiguously confirm whether the versions of the tax bills received from the National Assembly were identical to those signed into law and ultimately gazetted.

This request was made by SERAP in a Freedom of Information letter dated December 20, 2025, according to a statement signed on Sunday by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

READ ALSO:

In the letter, the organisation called on the President to establish an independent panel of inquiry to investigate allegations that material changes were made to the tax laws after passage by the legislature.

“The proposed panel should be headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria or the Court of Appeal. The findings of the panel should be made public. Anyone responsible for the alleged alterations must face prosecution, as appropriate.

“Widely publishing a certified true copy of the version of the tax bills received from the National Assembly and a certified true copy of the tax laws signed by you would allow Nigerians to scrutinise the laws and compare them with the version of the tax laws ultimately gazetted.

“The alleged unlawful alterations of the tax laws would offend the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the requirements of international human rights law, and the fundamental principles of the rule of law and separation of powers,” it said.

SERAP added: “We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.

“If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government and the Attorney General to comply with our request in the public interest.”

The request is coming on the heels of a point of privilege raised on December 17 by Abdussamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto) in the House of Representatives, drawing attention to alleged discrepancies between the harmonised bills passed by lawmakers and the versions later gazetted by the Federal Government.