Public Transportation: FCTA Gets Four CNG Buses From PCNGi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on Thursday received delivery of four 50-seater hybrid buses powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) from the Presidential CNG Initiative.

The Mandate Secretary, FCTA Transport Secretariat, Chinedu Elechi, who received the keys, said the gesture would aid the efforts that FCT is making to upgrade its transportation system.

Elechi, who received the donation on behalf of the FCT Minister, Mr. Nyesom Wike, noted that the buses will be moving over 200 people efficiently, thereby improving the daily mass transit of commuters across the territory.

“So, public transportation is meant to move people from one point to the other, especially those who cannot afford private transportation, or those who can afford private transportation but opt to go on the public system. Because when the tourists come in, they don’t come with their private transportation. So the tourism also depends on q robust public transportation system.

“This is why the Honourable Minister (Wike) has built roads, bridges, and is now building bus terminals. We have just commissioned two of the modern bus terminals at Mabushi and Kugbo.

“These buses, as good as they look, will be very helpful. We are going to get more buses; the minister is already working on that, and we thank you so very much for this. It looks very nice. I’m sure both those who have private transportation and those who do not would enjoy the ride.

“So, on behalf of the Honourable Minister and the FCTA, we want to thank you, and we say that you should extend our gratitude to Mr. President, whose initiative this is, and you too for your hard work”, he stated.

Earlier in his remarks, the Program Director/Chief Executive, Presidential CNG Initiative, Mr. Michael Oluwagbemi, said the donation was part of its effort to make CNG happen for efficient public transportation.

He explained that: “This is a presidential initiative, Mr. President wants to see Nigerians move around cheaper, safer and reliable. On behalf of Mr. President, on behalf of the board of the PCNGI and its management and staff, I hand over these four CNG hybrid buses to the service of humanity and for the employment of the people of the FCT.

“You are receiving four because you are one of our biggest supporters, and also because through you, we know more people, because you are in the business of direct transportation at the FCT. We see your terminals, we see your roads”, he added.