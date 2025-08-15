Public Transportation: FCTA Gets 4 CNG Buses From PCNG

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on Thursday took delivery of four 50-seater hybrid buses powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) from the Presidential CNG Initiative.

The Mandate Secretary, FCTA Transport Secretariat, Chinedu Elechi, who received the keys, said the gesture would aid the efforts that FCT is making to upgrade its transportation system. Elechi, who received the donation on behalf of the FCT Minister, Mr. Nyesom Wike, noted that the buses will be moving over 200 people efficiently, thereby improving the daily mass transit of commuters across the territory.

“So, public transportation is meant to move people from one point to the other, especially those who cannot afford private transportation, or those who can afford private transportation but opt to go on the public system. “Because when the tourists come in, the tourists don’t come with their private transportation. So the tourism also depends on q robust public transportation system.

“This is why the Minister (Wike) has built roads, bridges, and is now building bus terminals. We have just commissioned two of the modern bus terminals at Mabushi and Kugbo. “These buses, as good as they look, will be very helpful. We are going to get more buses, the minister is already working on that and we thank you so very much for this”, Elechi said.