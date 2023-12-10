Public Servants Not Lords, Says Adefarasin

…Calls for Cultural Shift From Corruption

Senior Pastor of the House on The Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin has condemned the act of public office holders seeing themselves as lords. He noted in particular that “public service is public service” not “when public servants see themselves as Lords”. Adefarasin addressing the press in the early hours before ‘The Experience’ 2023, with the theme ‘Jesus: Our way maker’ said it was significant at a time when the nation was faced with insecurity and socio-economic problems.

“‘The Experience’ in more ways than one, symbolises a beacon of hope disrupt- ing the darkness of widespread hopelessness and feelings of desolation. We know that as our praises rise as a sweet smelling offering to the holy one who can turn things around for us, his blessing will distil in divine intervention like the morning dew upon us, upon our nation and upon our shared future,” he stated. Also, he called for a shift from the culture of corruption to holiness in order for Nigeria to be out of the dungeon.

He called on Christians to be deliberate in transforming the society through several means including music and film. His words:”The time has come for the body of Christ to intentionally nurture unrelenting commitment to the common good through persuasive mediums including but not limited to music and film. “Our local culture, adorned with excellence, carries transformative potential, seamlessly interweaving with the global cultural fabric into the balance and harmony of a diverse yet unified heaven on earth order.

In doing so we all become architects of hope and engineers of in- spiration on a global scale “Our duty extends beyond addressing symptoms; our sense of responsibility is to transform the very cultural soil from which our perspective stems. This necessitates a new dialectic in which integrity and ethical conduct should prevail yielding a harvest of both productivity and prosperity for our nation.”

Adefarasin added, “Together, let’s forge a path where Nigeria stands as a beacon of positive change instigating a cultural metamorphosis guided by faith, unity, and the unwavering belief that when praises ascend, the purpose, the plans and the power of God graciously descend with his abundant blessing.”