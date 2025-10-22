Public Servants Bear Crosses, Endure Baseless, Malicious Accusations –Minister

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, has said baseless, malicious, and unfounded allegations are the “crosses” most performing public servants bear in the course of delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

The former Governor of Ebonyi State, however, noted the compelling need for individuals to allow the police and other relevant law enforcement authorities to conduct thorough investigations into such allegations whenever they are made.

This, he maintained, is with a view to coming up with reports of their findings, which will guide the public accordingly. The Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister, Uchenna Orji, made the assertion in reaction to a petition by the the Njoku Chita family of Umuchima village in Uburu community, Ohaozora LGA of Ebonyi State, alleging threat to life.

The petition, copies of which were sent to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Department of State Services (DSS)), and the Force Headquarters (FHQ), was sighted by New Telegraph.

In the petition written by the law firm of Shield and Sword Consult, and addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director General of the DSS, Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi, the family claimed that the alleged threat bordered on attempts to “design” a road through the family’s ancestral home by persons allegedly linked to the Minister.

One of the copies of the petition, dated 6 October 2025, and signed by Silas, Joseph Onu (Esq), Principal Consultant, was received and acknowledged on 7 October at 1249 hours.

“Kindly find attached a copy of our Petition to the Inspector General of Police under reference, for your information and possible action, which is needed to protect the lives of citizens as your oath of office demands.

“It is our believe that a thorough investigation will establish our client’s fear for their safety”, Onu had written. Speaking in a telephone interview with this newspaper, Orji described the allegations as “malicious”, and “untrue”.